EU and New Zealand reach provisional agreement on two more chapters of future trade agreement

New Zealand | Brussels, 1 December 2020

The ninth round of negotiations for an EU-New Zealand trade agreement was held from 23 to 30 November 2020 by videoconference.

The round allowed for thorough discussions covering the majority of the areas of the future agreement. This round of negotiations resulted in a provisional agreement on two additional chapters: ‘Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)’ and ‘Capital Movements’. So far, we had provisionally agreed on two other chapters – ‘Transparency’ and ‘Customs and Trade Facilitation’, as well as on the text of the ‘Anti-Fraud clause’.

The Executive Vice-President and Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis and New Zealand Minister for Trade Damien O’Connor are expected to take stock of the achieved progress before the end of the year. 

More on the EU-New Zealand trade negotiations

