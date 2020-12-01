Connected Car Market Size to Hit USD 48.77 Billion by 2027; Increasing Demand for Advanced Vehicular Safety Features to Augment Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Top companies covered in the global connected car market are Volvo (Gothenburg, Sweden), Ford Motor Company (Michigan, United States), TomTom Inc. (Amsterdam, Netherlands), Daimler AG (Stuttgart, Germany), AT&T (Texas, United States), Harman International (Connecticut, United States), HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP (Seoul, South Korea), General Motors (Michigan, United States), Audi (Ingolstadt, Germany), Robert Bosch GmbH (Gerlingen, Germany), Continental AG (Hanover, Germany), and more players profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global connected car market size is projected to reach USD 48.77 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period. The emergence of automotive electronic startups will enable this market to reach greater heights in the coming years, postulates Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Connected Car Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application Type (Mobility Management, Telematics, Infotainment and Driver Assistance), By Network Type (3G, 4G, 5G and Satellite), By Technology Type (Embedded, Tethered and Integrated), By Sales Channel Type (OEM and Aftermarket), By Communication Type (Vehicle to Vehicle and Vehicle to Infrastructure) and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027”.

Wireless connectivity systems in cars are a trend that is gaining considerable traction in the automotive industry. Recognizing the potential offered by these changing dynamics, several startups specializing in automotive electronics and communications have come up and are advancing connected car technologies. For example, Connexion, internet of things (IoT) startup based in Melbourne, Australia, provides infotainment systems, fleet management solutions, and cloud-based telematics to carmakers. Savari, a California-based startup, offers software and hardware solutions for vehicle manufacturers to arm their vehicles with vehicle-to-everything (V2X) systems and Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC) sensors. The proliferation of startups offering innovative automotive communication solutions is expected to open new expansion avenues for this market.

The explosion of the COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented turmoil across all economic systems around the globe, aggravating the already widespread uncertainty in the business world. Worldwide, governments have been taking emergency measures to wade their economies out of this crisis. Private sector entities are also exploring alternatives to survive these challenging times. At Fortune Business Insights™, we are making solid efforts to gain market intelligence and equip you with updated information to aid your fight against this crisis. We are offering precise market reports based on our expertise and experience in the field of market research.





Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/connected-car-market-101606

According to the report, the market value stood at USD 14.34 billion in 2019. The main features of the report include:

Tangible analysis of the various market drivers, trends, and restraints;

Holistic evaluation of the regional prospects of the market;

Microscopic study of all market segments; and

In-depth examination and profiling of the prominent players and their strategies.





Driving Factor

Rising Number of Road Accidents Worldwide to Accelerate Growth

One of the leading factors propelling the connected car market growth is the rising number of road traffic accidents around the globe. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), road traffic crashes kill approximately 1.35 million people worldwide every year. Furthermore, between 20 million and 50 million people suffer non-fatal injuries from road accidents, with several accident victims getting afflicted with a temporary or permanent disability. The most common causes of road accidents, the WHO highlights, include driving under the influence, speeding, distracted driving, and unsafe vehicles. Connected cars have the potential to address all these issues as these vehicles operate on real-time data acquired from various sensors attached to the cars. For example, IoT-enabled cars gather real-time traffic and crash data, alerting drivers to changes in surrounding traffic conditions, road hazards, and upcoming obstructions such as pedestrians and cyclists. Smart technologies enhance the safety quotient of a vehicle and can thus reduce the probability of road accidents.





Regional Insights

Growing Demand for Advanced Automotive Technologies to Boost the Asia Pacific Market

Asia Pacific dominated the connected car market share in 2019 with market size of USD 8.37 billion on account of the rising preference for high-end, advanced automotive technologies in the region. This evolving dimension in the automotive industry in the Asia Pacific is underpinned by the increasing level of disposable incomes among buyers, which is enabling them to demand enhanced safety and infotainment features in cars. In Europe, major automakers such as BMW and Volkswagen are partnering with automotive technology specialists to equip their cars with sophisticated safety features. The market in North America, on the other hand, is set to benefit from the rapid adoption of next-gen connectivity technologies such as 5G by carmakers in the region.





Check Discount:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/check-discount/connected-car-market-101606





List of Key Companies Profiled in the Connected Car Market Report:

Volvo (Gothenburg, Sweden)

Ford Motor Company (Michigan, United States)

TomTom Inc. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Daimler AG (Stuttgart, Germany)

AT&T (Texas, United States)

Harman International (Connecticut, United States)

HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP (Seoul, South Korea)

General Motors (Michigan, United States)

Audi (Ingolstadt, Germany)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Gerlingen, Germany)

Continental AG (Hanover, Germany)





Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Deepen Footprint in Emerging Markets

The demand for premium cars and vehicular components is escalating in the emerging market of Asia and Africa. Acknowledging the huge business scope offered by the countries in these regions, automotive giants are steadily deepening their presence in these countries by launching innovative solutions.





Key Questions Answered:

Why Choose Fortune Business Insights?

What are the key demands and trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?





Industry Developments:

February 2020: Ford India introduced the FordPass TM , it's a comprehensive mobile connectivity solution that enables owners to remotely access their cars, call for breakdown assistance, and perform many such functions, in India. All BS-VI Ford cars will have a cloud-based device that connects the car with the FordPass app.

Ford India introduced the FordPass , it's a comprehensive mobile connectivity solution that enables owners to remotely access their cars, call for breakdown assistance, and perform many such functions, in India. All BS-VI Ford cars will have a cloud-based device that connects the car with the FordPass app. January 2020: Audi of America and Verizon Business Group collaborated to develop and deliver embedded in-vehicle Wi-Fi and advanced connectivity to future Audi cars. Audi’s connect® CARE will preinstall in Audi’s A4 and A5 lines and will feature Verizon’s Unlimited data connection powered by Verizon’s 4G LTE network.





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/connected-car-market-101606





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Distributor Analysis – For Major Players Growth and Penetration Analysis Porter’s Five Forces Analysis PEST Analysis Vendor Landscape

Global Connected Car Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Communication Type Vehicle to Vehicle Vehicle to Infrastructure Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Type Mobility Management Telematics Infotainment Driver Assistance Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Network Type 3G 4G 5G Satellite Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Sales Channel Type OEM Aftermarket Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology Type Embedded Tethered Integrated Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued…!





Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/connected-car-market-101606





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By System Type (Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Park Assist, Lane Departure Warning System, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Heads-Up Display, Intelligent Headlights), By Component Type (LiDAR, Radar, Camera, Sensors), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle) and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026

Solar Vehicle Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicles), By Battery Type (Lithium-Ion, Lead-Acid, Others), By Solar Panel Type (Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Commercial Vehicle Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, and Buses & Coaches), By Power Source (Gasoline, Diesel, HEV / PHEV, Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Fuel Cell Vehicle) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Autonomous Trucks Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Level of Autonomy (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3, Level 4), By Sensor Type (Ultrasonic, Radar, Camera, LiDAR), By Propulsion (Diesel, Electric), By Truck Type (Light Duty Truck, Medium Duty Truck, Heavy Duty Truck), By ADAS Features (Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Detection, Intelligent Park Assist) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Small Boats Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Sail Boat, Powered Boat, Personal Watercraft Boat, and Others), By Application Type (Pleasure, Fishing, Defense and others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Motorized Quadricycle Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Light Quadricycle (L6e) and Heavy Quadricycle (L7e)), By Application Type (Household and Commercial), By Propulsion Type (Internal Combustion Engine and Electric) and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™