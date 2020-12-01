Farm Automated Weather Stations Market: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast till 2025

Farm Automated Weather Stations - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025”

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated Research Report of Farm Automated Weather Stations Market 2020-2025:

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Farm Automated Weather Stations - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025”



Overview

Global Farm Automated Weather Stations Market: About this market

The farm automated weather stations (AWS) market analysis considers sales from battery-based farm AWS and cable-based farm AWS products. Our study also finds the sales of farm automated weather stations in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2019, the battery-based farm AWS segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as lower cost of ownership of battery-based farm AWS will play a significant role in the battery-based farm AWS segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global farm automated weather stations market report looks at factors such as increasing application of IT in agriculture, rising support through government initiatives, and rising prominence of conservation agriculture practices. However, high ownership costs for farm AWS, constraints related to siting of farm AWS, and stringent regulations related to quality and safety of farm AWS may hamper the growth of the farm automated weather station industry over the forecast period.

Global Farm Automated Weather Stations Market: Overview

Rising prominence of conservation agriculture practices

The rising adoption of conservation agriculture practices to maximize the productivity of land resources has aided the growth of the global farm AWS market over the last few years. Conservation agriculture practices help in maximizing crop productivity and resource management efficiency, especially in regions with semi-arid weather conditions. Farm AWS plays a crucial role in conservation agriculture by assisting farmers in making data-driven decisions related to weather conditions and soil texture. Owing to the rising constraints related to food scarcity and limited land and water resources for agriculture worldwide, there has been a growing emphasis on conservation agriculture to improve the potential and productivity of soil and environmental parameters. This growing popularity of conservation agriculture practices will lead to the expansion of the global farm automated weather stations market at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

Rising popularity of micro weather forecasting

The rapid penetration of smartphones has increased awareness about the importance of precision weather forecasting and its impact on crop production among farmers. This is encouraging several technology solutions companies to provide micro weather forecasting techniques to farmers. Several vendors are offering solutions with added functionalities such as impact analysis, map views, and timelines related to micro weather forecasts to help farmers make better decisions. The growing popularity of micro weather forecasting is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Hardware Devices

Software System

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Agricultural

Atmospheric Research

Scientific Research

Other

@Get Free Sample Copy of the Farm Automated Weather Stations Market Research Report:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6047230-global-farm-automated-weather-stations-aws-market-growth

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Cimel Electronique

Davis Instruments

Environmental Measurements Limited (EML)

Optical Scientific

Delta-T Devices

Vaisala

...

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Farm Automated Weather Stations (AWS) market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Farm Automated Weather Stations (AWS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Farm Automated Weather Stations (AWS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Farm Automated Weather Stations (AWS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Farm Automated Weather Stations (AWS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Farm Automated Weather Stations market in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the global Farm Automated Weather Stations market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Farm Automated Weather Stations market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Farm Automated Weather Stations market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Farm Automated Weather Stations market space?

What are the Farm Automated Weather Stations market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Farm Automated Weather Stations market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Farm Automated Weather Stations market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Farm Automated Weather Stations market?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Farm Automated Weather Stations market?

@Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/6047230-global-farm-automated-weather-stations-aws-market-growth

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Farm Automated Weather Stations by Company

4 Farm Automated Weather Stations by Regions

5 Americas



