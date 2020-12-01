Seawater Desalination Equipment Market Size 2020: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast 2025

Seawater Desalination Equipment - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025

Overview

Water Desalination Equipment Market Growth & Trends

The global water desalination equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 25.7 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 9.0%. The increasing consumption of freshwater in Middle East and Africa and decreasing availability of freshwater is expected to drive the market.

In addition, rapid industrialization has further stressed the resources such as river and sea across the globe. Industries such as pulp and paper, oil and gas, agriculture, and food and beverage, require a large amount of water for various processes. Thus, increasing demand from various industrial end-users is likely to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Rising adoption of renewable energy to produce freshwater is gaining prominence in the market as conventional technologies require a large amount of energy to operate, making them costly and impractical for use in developing nations. Such trends are expected to benefit market growth over the forecast period.

The incorporation of digital technology in desalination plants for managing operations and enhancing monitoring, process control, and detecting risks is likely to complement market growth. Technological innovations in the desalination industry focus on different objectives such as increasing the freshwater yield, reducing the production of brine, and its proper disposal.

Middle East and Africa held the largest market share in 2019 owing to scarcity of freshwater in the region. Increasing number of immigrants in the region are expected to drive demand for freshwater, which, in turn, is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period. In Asia Pacific, rapid urbanization, growing population, and intensified industrialization are likely to strain resources including rivers, thereby driving the demand for desalination equipment in the region. In North America, increasing number of oil and gas exploration activities in the region are likely to drive the market.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Marine Fresh Seawater Desalination Watermakers

Land-based Seawater Desalination Plants

Offshore Seawater Desalination Watermakers (Oil & Gas)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Drinking Water

Agricultural Water

Industrial Water

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

Biwater

Doosan Heavy Industries

Genesis Water Technologies

Koch Membrane Systems

Acciona

Veolia

Degremont Sas

Hyflux

IDE Technologies

Cadagua

Ampac

Forever Pure

Prominent

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Seawater Desalination Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Seawater Desalination Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Seawater Desalination Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Seawater Desalination Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Seawater Desalination Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Seawater Desalination Equipment market in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the global Seawater Desalination Equipment market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Seawater Desalination Equipment market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Seawater Desalination Equipment market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Seawater Desalination Equipment market space?

What are the Seawater Desalination Equipment market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Seawater Desalination Equipment market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Seawater Desalination Equipment market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Seawater Desalination Equipment market?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Seawater Desalination Equipment market?

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Seawater Desalination Equipment by Company

4 Seawater Desalination Equipment by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Seawater Desalination Equipment Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

Continued………



