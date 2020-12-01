European Fragrances Microencapsulation Market for Home and Personal Care Products to Reach $203.4 Million by 2027- Exclusive Report Covering Pre and Post COVID-19 Market Analysis by Meticulous Research®

European Fragrances Microencapsulation Market for Home and Personal Care Products by Technology/Method [Physico-Mechanical (Spray Drying, Coextrusion); Physico-Chemical; Chemical] Application (Home care and Personal Care); and Geography -Forecast to 2027

/EIN News/ -- London, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “European Fragrances Microencapsulation Market for Home and Personal Care Products by Technology/Method [Physico-Mechanical (Spray Drying, Coextrusion); Physico-Chemical; Chemical]; Application (Home Care and Personal Care); and Country -Forecast to 2027” published by Meticulous Research®, the European fragrances microencapsulation market for home and personal care products is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $203.4 million by 2027.

Microencapsulation is a complex technique that involves the creation of shells, whether natural or synthetic, where particles of active ingredients and fragrances are stored and remain protected from the environment. Many home and personal care products contain active substances that require encapsulation for increased stability. Microencapsulation acts as an important home and personal care industry tool, enabling protection and controlled release of several active agents, like fragrances.

The growth of the European fragrances microencapsulation market for home and personal care products is mainly attributed to the strong growth in the cosmetics industry; increasing demand for home care products; growing demand for microencapsulated fragrances due to their wide applications across the home and personal care industries; and rising R&D investments for improving process efficiency. Technological advancements and emerging plastic-free encapsulation technologies provide significant opportunities for manufacturers in the European fragrances microencapsulation market. However, the high production costs of some microencapsulation processes and stringent regulatory requirements are expected to restrain the future growth of this market to some extent.

The European fragrances microencapsulation market for home and personal care products study presents historical market data in terms of value (2018 and 2019), estimated current data (2020), and forecasts for 2027— by technology/method [physico-mechanical methods (spray drying, fluidized bed spray coating, coextrusion, spray chilling or congealing, other physico-mechanical methods); physico-chemical methods (coacervation or phase separation methods and other physico-chemical methods); chemical methods (in-situ polymerization and interfacial polymerization); and other microencapsulation methods]; application [personal care (skincare products, haircare products, deodorants and perfumes, other personal care products); home care (laundry detergents and fabric conditioners, house cleaning agents, other home care products); and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at country levels.

The Impact Of COVID-19 on the European Fragrances Microencapsulation Market



The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a significant impact not only on public health, but also on the supply chains of various industries. Home care and personal care are a few of such industries, where manufacturers are facing disruptions in raw material supply because of the coronavirus pandemic. With nationwide lockdowns, international travel bans, and shuttered retail businesses, consumer behaviors have changed drastically across the beauty and personal care space, leading to diminished sales in many beauty segments. Also, imports and exports in many countries have either been restricted or delayed since the outbreak, creating hurdles for home care and personal care product suppliers. According to the Kantar World Panel`s most recent purchase panel data for the four weeks ending April 19, 2020, personal care products had dropped down in the U.K.’s priority list. For example, sales of toiletries decreased by 7.8% in volume as compared to the previous year. However, the impact on some home care products like surface disinfectants and hand sanitizers was completely inverse with a significant surge in demand during 2020.

The health officials haven`t determined the exact cause of COVID-19, which has infected more than 4,799,988 people and killed 200, 587 as of 18th October 2020 across EU/EEA and the U.K., according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). The COVID-19 outbreak has positively impacted the microencapsulation market majorly in terms of home care products. The demand for these products is expected to increase due to the boosted preventive measures and rising health concerns among the consumers. Higher hygiene standards have led to the stockpiling of home disinfection and cleaning products, which has fueled both value and volume sales of these categories.

People across the European countries have become more conscious regarding home and personal cleanliness during the pandemic, thereby increasing the demand for home care and laundry products. The COVID-19 outbreak highlights the need to prevent the virus's spread by decreasing the risk of contamination. Disinfectants and other home cleaning products play a key role in doing so. The cleaning and disinfection of homes and clothes have gained priority as people look to protect themselves and their families. People have more than doubled the frequency of cleaning their homes and changing the way they wash their clothes. The demand for fragrance microencapsulation in the manufacture of home care products has increased with the increasing demand for home care products. Some of the related examples of the impact on sales, product prices, and production in this category are as follows:

With the growth in Italy's COVID-19 cases, the country registered a 29% growth in the sales of hand soap in February 2020.

The rising demand for hand sanitizers has significantly increased the prices of hand sanitizers and cleaning agents at outlets across the globe, including supermarkets and online retail markets. For instance, In the U.K., a Defendol hand gel retailing at £3.49 ($4.46) in stores is being sold for £109.99 on Amazon. The price growth has also been observed in Italy. One of the Italian sellers on Amazon has increased the price of four three fluid-ounce bottles of sanitizer to 60 euros ($66.77), while ten fluid-ounce bottles of Purell are selling for EUR 80 on eBay.

The COVID-19 pandemic has compelled consumers to clean their surroundings more frequently, while shelter-in-place orders have increased their exposure to home cleaning products. As a result, consumers are increasingly demanding products that use natural ingredients. Millions of microcapsules are manufactured for homecare, laundry, skincare, and cosmetic products every year. Barely visible to the naked eye, suspended in liquids and lotions, these hidden microplastics preserve and release active ingredients, such as droplets of perfume in fabric softeners and detergents.

Thus, strong demand for home care products due to COVID-19 will support the growth of the fragrance microencapsulation market for home care products, as many millions of tonnes of microcapsules are manufactured and added to homecare and laundry products to preserve and release active ingredients, such as fragrances

Based on technology/methods, the physico-mechanical methods segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall European fragrances microencapsulation market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the wide range of benefits offered by these technologies, including high production capacity, high recovery efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and simplicity of the process with safety.

Based on application, the personal care segment is estimated to command the largest share of the European fragrances microencapsulation market for home and personal care products in 2020. The key factors driving the demand for fragrances microencapsulation for personal care products are the changing lifestyles & consumer trends, burgeoning population, and rising consumer expenditure on personal care & cosmetic products.

Based on type, the European fragrances microencapsulation market for personal care products is further segmented into haircare products, skincare products, deodorants, and other personal care products. In 2020, the skincare products segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the European fragrance microencapsulation market for personal care. There is a strong demand for skincare products across Europe. The technological and product innovations have led to an increased demand for skincare products. Changing lifestyle and growing awareness about the benefits of using skincare products has resulted in the rising demand for these products. With the increasing geriatric population, the demand for products with anti-aging and skin protection properties is expected to boost the demand for skincare products, making it the largest sector of the European cosmetic industry

This research report analyzes major European countries and provides a comprehensive analysis for Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, and other European countries. Germany is estimated to hold the largest share of the European fragrances microencapsulation market for home and personal care products in 2020, followed by France and the U.K. Also, the Germany is witnessing the rapid growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing innovation in its personal care and cosmetics industry and strong growth in the home & personal care industry

The report includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments by leading market participants in the industry over the past four years (2016-2020). The European fragrances microencapsulation market for home and personal care products has witnessed several mergers and acquisitions, expansions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations in recent years. The key players operating in the European fragrances microencapsulation market for home and personal care products are Givaudan S.A. (Switzerland), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.(U.S.), Calyxia S.A. (France), Follmann GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Firmenich Incorporated (Switzerland), Symrise AG (Germany), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), MikroCaps d.o.o (Slovenia), Koehler Innovative Solutions (Germany), Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Robertet Group (France), Vantage Specialty Chemicals (U.S.), Euracli (France), Capsulæ SAS (France), Robert Blondel Cosmetiques (France), Lambson Ltd. (U.K.), and Micropore Technologies Limited (U.K.), among others.

Scope of the Report:

European Fragrances Microencapsulation Market for Home and Personal Care Products, by Technology/Method

Physico-mechanical Methods Spray Drying Fluidized Bed Spray Coating Coextrusion Spray Chilling/Congealing Other Physico-mechanical Methods

Physico-chemical Methods Coacervation Or Phase Separation Methods Other Physico-chemical Methods

Chemical Methods In-Situ Polymerization Interfacial Polymerization

Other Microencapsulation Methods

European Fragrances Microencapsulation Market for Home and Personal Care Products, by Application

Personal Care Skincare Products Haircare Products Deodorants and Perfumes Other Personal Care Products

Home Care Laundry Detergents and Fabric Conditioners House Cleaning Agents Other Home Care Products



European Fragrances Microencapsulation Market for Home and Personal Care Products, by Country

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

