Arrest Made in an Armed Bank Robbery (Knife) Offense: 2000 Block of K Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Bank Robbery that occurred on Monday, November 30, 2020, in the 2000 block of K Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:01 pm, the suspect entered the TD Bank at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and demanded US currency. The teller complied and the suspect fled the scene. The suspect was arrested by responding officers.

On Monday, November 30, 2020, 37 year-old Edwin Sanchez, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery.