Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 917 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,603 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Armed Bank Robbery (Knife) Offense: 2000 Block of K Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Bank Robbery that occurred on Monday, November 30, 2020, in the 2000 block of K Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 12:01 pm, the suspect entered the TD Bank at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and demanded US currency.  The teller complied and the suspect fled the scene.  The suspect was arrested by responding officers.

 

On Monday, November 30, 2020, 37 year-old Edwin Sanchez, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery.

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Armed Bank Robbery (Knife) Offense: 2000 Block of K Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.