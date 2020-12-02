Wager Champs Launches Risk-free, Competitive, and Social Sports Betting Experience
Wager Champs aims to be the most engaging free-to-play platform in the sports gaming industry.PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wager Champs, a free-to-play platform providing fans the experience of sports betting in a social and competitive way, launched its web application in all 50 states and Washington D.C. on Wednesday.
Wager Champs allows fans to bet on sports with play money in an authentic on-site sportsbook with real Vegas odds, all major and niche sports, and bet types including prop bets, live odds, and parlays.
“The majority of sports fans say they play fantasy sports or in sports pools because they love to compete with their friends and family,” said Rayan Vatti, CEO of Wager Champs. “Wager Champs is bringing the social and competitive elements sports fans crave to the world of sports betting in a completely risk-free way.”
At launch, fans can play in two game modes: leagues and public contests.
In public contests, players compete to end the contest with the highest bankroll in order to win prizes. The prize for the first contest, spanning the entire month of December, is a free custom sports jersey for the winner and a $100 cash pool for the top five finishers.
Leagues consist of eight players and are set up like fantasy sports leagues. Players compete in round-robin seasons by playing each other in week-long head-to-head matchups, with the goal being to end the week with a higher bankroll than their opponent. Every league has playoffs and a championship game.
Wager Champs will expand its game offerings and prizes as its user base grows. Development is also underway on a mobile app that will be available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.
“Free-to-play gaming is one of the most rapidly growing sectors within the broader sports gaming industry, and our goal is to be the most engaging platform within that space. We want fans to be making and tracking picks, competing with their friends, and exchanging banter no matter what sports season it is. With the launch of our browser app, we are one step closer to that goal,” Vatti said.
About Wager Champs
Wager Champs is a free-to-play sports gaming platform that offers fans the complete experience of sports betting in a risk-free, social, and competitive way. Users make bets in an on-site sportsbook using a bankroll of play money and can compete in both public contests for prizes or leagues with friends. For more information, visit www.wagerchamps.com.
##
Rayan Vatti
Wager Champs
+1 203-892-7133
rayanvatti@wagerchamps.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter