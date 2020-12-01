Biological Seed Treatment Market to be worth USD 2,037.5 Million By 2027 | Reports and Data

The rising demand in the agricultural sector for food grains and the scarcity of arable lands are driving the demand for the Biological Seed Treatment market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Biological Seed Treatment Market is forecast to reach USD 2,037.5 million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Rising demand in the agriculture sector for food grains and growing R&D to increase crop yield and seed potential is expected to drive the growth of the biological seed treatment market. The growing focus on organic farming in the agricultural sector is most likely to fuel the demand for biological seed treatment over the forecast period. The escalating need to enhance plant nutrients' availability in the root system is boosting the demand for biological seed treatment solutions. The increasing awareness pertaining to the adverse effects of chemical seed treatment among health-conscious consumers is furthering the utilization of biological seed treatment solutions.

The high cost associated with biological seed treatments and the lack of awareness among farmers regarding sustainable agricultural practices is restricting the growth of the biological seed treatment market over the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The increasing demand in the agricultural sector for food grains and scarcity of arable lands are driving the growth of the market. The increase in awareness among consumers regarding the environment and health has propelled the market growth.

The government of several countries has restricted the use of chemical pesticides and is encouraging biological seed treatment products. They are taking initiatives for promoting biological seed treatment products and awarding grants for the research and development of seed treatment products.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% over the forecast period, making it the fastest-growing region in the biological seed treatment market. There is a significant demand for biological seed treatment in the region for the minimization of the usage of excessive pesticides.

The biological seed treatment market is adopting some wiser strategies in order to say competitive between the growing demand for the products. Prominent brands in the sector have undertaken collaborations to expand their product portfolios and enter new markets. To retain the position of products in the competitive market, companies are adopting effective marketing and branding strategies.

Key participants include BASF SE, Syngenta International AG, Bayer CropScience AG, DuPont, Monsanto Company, Koppert Biological Systems, ADAMA agricultural solutions, Plant Health Care, Incotec, and Verdesian Life Sciences, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Biological Seed Treatment Market on the basis of product, function, crop type, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Botanicals & others Microbials (Fungi, Bacteria)

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Seed Enhancement (Biostimulants, Biofertilizers) Seed Protection (Biofungicides, Bioinsecticides)

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Wheat Corn Sunflower Cotton Soybean Vegetable crops Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC MEA Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM



