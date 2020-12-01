HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Nov. 30, 2020

Office of the Governor:

Kaua‘i’s Temporary Moratorium on State’s Pre-Travel Testing Program

Gov. David Ige has approved Kaua‘i Mayor Derek Kawakami’s request to place a temporary moratorium on Kaua‘i’s participation in the state’s pre-travel testing program. Effective this Wednesday, at 12:01 a.m., all transpacific and intercounty travelers arriving in Kaua‘i are subject to the 14-day quarantine regardless of testing.

Gov. Ige said, “The unprecedented surge of COVID-19 cases on the mainland and the rise in community spread on Kaua‘i are of significant concern for the Garden Isle. We must protect Kaua‘i residents and visitors and ensure that the island’s hospitals do not become overwhelmed. Kaua‘i county currently has the fewest number of ICU beds in the state, and private providers are seeking ways to increase capacity. This moratorium aims to stabilize the situation on Kaua‘i.”

Mayor Kawakami said, “I’d like to thank Gov. Ige for approving Emergency Rule 23, temporarily pausing our participation in the state’s pre-travel testing program. Given the national surge of COVID-19 cases on the mainland, Kaua‘i is unable to adequately protect itself by utilizing the Safe Travels program at this time. Our travel related cases are now leading to community spread across our island. This temporary pause in travel will allow us to remain in Tier 4 as long as possible, keeping youth sports playing and businesses open as we conduct surge testing and contact tracing. I will gladly repeal the moratorium once we have the virus under control again.”

The pre-travel testing program remains in place for all other counties. To view more:

https://governor.hawaii.gov/newsroom/office-of-the-governor-news-release-kauai-mayor-to-impose-temporary-moratorium-on-its-participation-in-states-pre-travel-testing-program-%ef%85%a5-lc/

Department of Health:

85 New Cases Reported Today

This report includes cases up until Saturday at 11:59 p.m.. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control website at noon each day. hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. Nov. 28, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 66 15,330 Hawai‘i 4 1,599 Maui 9 542 Kaua‘i 1 113 Moloka‘i 1 18 Lānaʻi 0 106 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 4 217 Total Cases 85 17,925 Deaths 0 244

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 28, 2020 – Hawai‘i-2, Maui-3, O‘ahu-55, Kauai-0

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

Department of Public Safety :

Mass Inmate Testing Continues

DOH testing of O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) inmates and staff is ongoing. Of the 212 OCCC inmate test results received over the weekend, six (6) were positive and 206 were negative. There are no OCCC inmates in the hospital. All 23 OCCC staff results and five (5) Halawa Correctional Facility staff results received over the weekend were negative. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19:

http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority :

6,626 Passengers Arrive on Sunday

Yesterday, a total of 6,626 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total of 2,112 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 2,335 returning residents. The trans-pacific passenger arrival numbers are derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

