Viral Sensation Mother/Daughter TikTok Duo Launch Highly Anticipated Website

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trending mother and daughter TikTok duo, Leticia Moore Williams and Aniyah Lanae Williams, known as Tish (MOM) and Aniyah (DAUGHTER), are pleased to announce the official launch of their highly anticipated website.Tish and Aniyah Williams are a renowned dance duo on the popular site, TikTok. The pair’s TikTok page, which has over 7 million likes combined and over 300,000 followers each, showcases Tish and Aniyahs’ creative, innovative, and charming dance moves and choreography.In their recent news, Tish and Aniyah are pleased to announce the launch of their brand-new website, TISHANDANIYAH . TISHANDANIYAH, a stylishly created website about mom and daughter, represents the duo’s love for performance art through carefully crafted and hand-vetted content. Information found on the website is designed to serve as a platform of encouragement and inspiration for other aspiring artists who share their passion for inner beauty and self-expression.“We couldn’t be happier with the launch of our website,” says Tish. “We absolutely love hearing from and interacting with our viewers, so TISHANDANIYAH is the ultimate way for us to explore new opportunities, collaborate with fellow creators, and connect with our fans.”To collaborate and share with viewers and readers from around the world, TISHANDANIYAH offers a host of exciting, inspirational, and informative online classes, gear, blogs, and so much more. Content found on TISHANDANIYAH includes instructional videos and articles on performance art, health, fashion, beauty, and lifestyle tips. Additionally, the mom and daughter collaborate with brands who share their vision for living active and healthy lifestyles, such as Reebok, Shein, and Halara & More.Tish and Aniyah have plans to further expand their brand and are currently working on launching a new YouTube channel and podcast in the near future.For more information about TISHANDANIYAH, Tish and Aniyah, please check out their website at www.tishandaniyah.com . Readers can also check out their TikTok handles @tishpix and @aniyahlanae About Leticia Moore Williams and Aniyah Lanae WilliamsLeticia Moore Williams, known as Tish, is an actress, dancer, model, and owner of Kidz Talent Academy & Good Vibe Fitness. Since 2005, Tish has served as a guiding inspiration to hundreds of future artists and performers, and is blessed with the opportunity to offer young minds a platform for self-expression. Her viral TikTok performances (also featuring her beautiful daughter, Aniyah) have received over 20 million views combined, showing people around the world how fun drama, dance, and fitness can be when you surround yourself with the ones you love and have the right mindset.Aniyah found her love for the arts at the age of three when she began performing and landed a modeling contract at the age of four with a top agency in Los Angeles. Aniyah eventually started her music career in an all-girl pop group, GirlRadical, which was produced by Nsync's JC Chasez and Grammy Nominated Producer, Jimmy Harry. Aniyah is now solo and has released her song, "Imma Rocket," produced by Alex Cantrall and Jeff Hoeppner, who have also produced artists such as singers Mya and Jojo. Additionally, Aniyah is also building her acting resume with the upcoming feature film “Cheer Up,” TV Pilot “Orange Park,” and various short films included on her IMDB.