Yardstick Management Promotes Naima Greenwood to Chief Operating Officer
The COO is a new executive leadership role for the company as the organization commits to future global growthATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yardstick Management, the nation’s leading Black-owned management consulting firm, promotes Naima Greenwood as the Chief Operating Officer, a first-time role for the company, indicating sustained success and commitment to the future growth of the organization.
Reporting directly to Founder and Managing Partner Dr. Ebbie Parsons III, Greenwood will oversee the day-to-day Administrative, Operational functions, Leadership and Business Development of Yardstick Management with a focus on HR, Finance, and Project Management.
“I am thrilled to accept this senior leadership role at Yardstick Management,” said Greenwood. “I take great satisfaction in delivering superior results to our clients, and to our internal team. The next phase of growth is on the horizon, and we’re well-positioned to accelerate into the future. The team we’ve assembled is diverse and seasoned, and we’re looking forward to further elevating Yardstick Management and its services.”
Most recently, Greenwood was Principal Consultant at Yardstick Management and was responsible for growing the company’s portfolio and managing ongoing projects. She brings with her a myriad of previous experiences, including serving as a Senior Leader on a government contract with the Office of Foreign Labor Certification(OFLC). Greenwood has a diverse background in Sales, Marketing, Operations, and Retail.
Yardstick Management has expanded its reach as a thriving national leader in the Strategic Management and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion industry. The company has garnered a prominent list of clientele, including Netflix, Amazon and Playboy, providing comprehensive consulting services focused on impacting executive talent hires as well as DEI support within corporations.
“Naima is a distinguished leader with a proven track record of consistent wins at Yardstick Management and we are looking forward to many more successes in her new role leading as the COO, advancing the company forward and upward as it continues to grow globally,” said Dr. Ebbie Parsons III, Founder and Managing Partner of Yardstick Management.
About Yardstick Management
Yardstick Management was established in 2012 as a mission-driven global strategic management consulting firm that provides comprehensive solutions, supporting Organizational Strategy as well as Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging to the world’s most recognizable companies. It has serviced over 100 companies, government agencies, municipalities, and higher education institutions in the U.S., Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. Its services help organizations transform their culture as well as attract and retain the most senior level diverse executives to their C-Suites and Boards. Yardstick has a proven track record of successful transformation, from conception to realization, and is trusted by the largest companies in the world. For additional information, visit yardstickmanagement.com.
Yardstick Management Media Contact
Slma Shelbayah
Head of Communications
slma@yardstickmanagement.com I 678.429.8111
Slma Shelbayah
Yardstick Management
+1 678-429-8111
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn