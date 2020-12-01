Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 11.30.20

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Keith Boylan, 50, of Winters, has been reappointed Deputy Secretary of Veteran Services at the California Department of Veterans Affairs, where he has served in that position since 2013. Boylan was Government Relations Liaison at the California Association of Veteran Service Agencies from 2012 to 2013 and Government Relations and Community Education Manager at the Institute for Veteran Policy from 2008 to 2012. He was Owner and Operator of Boylan Window Fashions from 2004 to 2008 and Gulf War Program Coordinator at Swords to Plowshares from 1998 to 2003. Boylan was a Tactical Fire Specialist in the U.S. Army from 1989 to 1992. He is a member of the Veterans for Peace, American Legion and of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $154,500. Boylan is a Democrat.

Sherri Gastinell, 55, of Elk Grove, has been reappointed Deputy Secretary of Administrative Services at the California Department of Veterans Affairs, where she has served in that position since 2016. Gastinell held multiple positions at the California Department of Consumer Affairs, including Assistant Personnel Officer from 2015 to 2016 and Staff Services Manager from 2006 to 2008. She was Office Chief for the Office of Business and Economic Opportunity at the Department of Transportation from 2008 to 2015. Gastinell was Labor Relations Analyst at the Bureau of Automotive Repair from 2002 to 2006. She is a member of California Women Lead. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $151,728. Gastinell is registered without party preference.

Lindsey W. Sin, 41, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Secretary of Communications at the California Department of Veterans Affairs, where she has served as Acting Deputy Secretary of Communications since 2018 and as Deputy Secretary for Women Veteran Affairs since 2011. She was a Veterans Benefit Advisor and Certifying Official at Sacramento State from 2010 to 2011. Sin was Lead Certifying Official for Veterans Services at American River College from 2008 to 2010. She served in the U.S. Navy as a Cryptologic Technician Interpretive (CTI) from 1997 to 2005 and achieved the rank of Petty Officer First Class. She earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Drexel University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $151,728. Sin is a Democrat.

John Spangler, 52, of Sacramento, has been reappointed Deputy Secretary of Legislation and Government Relations at the California Department of Veterans Affairs, where he has served since 2017. He has served in several positions for the U.S. Army Reserve since 2010 and currently is a Major in the Army Reserve Judge Advocate General’s Corps. Spangler held several positions at the U.S. Marine Corps from 2001 to 2010, including Military Police Platoon Sergeant and Regulatory Program Analyst for Marine Corps Installations West at Camp Pendleton. Spangler was Chief Consultant for the California State Assembly Committee on Veterans Affairs from 2011 to 2017. He served as a Regulatory Program Analyst in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2009 to 2011. Spangler was a Teacher for the Los Angeles Unified School District from 2007 to 2009. He served as a Deputy Attorney General at the California Department of Justice, Office of the Attorney General from 2002 to 2005, as Staff Counsel at the Office of the Inspector General from 2000 to 2002 and as Staff Counsel at the California Department of Toxic Substances Control from 1998 to 2000. Spangler earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $151,728. Spangler is a Democrat.

Fran Clader, 59, of Sacramento, has been reappointed Director of Communications at the California Highway Patrol, where she has served in that position since 2006. Clader was Public Affairs Manager and Information Officer II at the Victim Compensation and Government Claims Board from 2001 to 2006. She was Assistant to the Executive Director and Public Information Officer at the Governor’s Office of Criminal Justice Planning from 1998 to 2001. Clader was Assignment Editor, Copy Editor and Reporter at The Reporter from 1985 to 1996. Clader held several ranks in the California National Guard from 1989 to 2011, including Major, Captain and Lieutenant. She is a member of the California Association of Public Information Officials, International Association of Chiefs of Police – Public Information Officer Selection, State Information Officers Council and the Sacramento Press Club. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $122,724. Clader is registered without party preference.

Robert “Keith” Dyas, 68, of Rosamond, has been reappointed to the Lahontan Regional Water Quality Control Board, where he has served since 2005. Dyas has been an Engineer at Reserve Systems Inc. since 2013. He served as an Environmental Engineer for the U.S. Air Force at Edwards Air Force Base from 1994 to 2012 and as a Civil Engineer there from 1984 to 1994. Dyas was a Mechanical Engineer at Occidental Petroleum Corporation from 1975 to 1984. He earned a Master of Science degree in mechanical engineering from California State University, Fresno. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Dyas is a Republican.

Raji Brar, 45, of Bakersfield, has been reappointed to the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board, where she has served since 2017. Brar has been Chief Operations Officer and Owner at Countryside Corporation since 2003. She served as a Member of the Arvin City Council from 2006 to 2008. Brar was a Chemist at BC Laboratories from 2000 to 2002. Brar earned a Master of Science degree in health care from California State University, Bakersfield. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Brar is a Democrat.

