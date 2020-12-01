Global Online Booking Systems Market - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast 2020 – 2026

“Online Booking Systems - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2026”

Overview

Global Online Booking Systems Scope and Market Size

Online Booking Systems market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Online Booking Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The market is expected to grow steadily in the future by increasing its share in the overall lodging market. It is anticipated by industry experts that by 2022, about 50% of the hotel booking revenues are to be derived online with an even higher share for short term rentals. The majority of the online accommodation market is presently controlled by several online intermediaries, such as online travel agencies (OTAs). The world's top two OTAs, Booking Holdings Inc., and Expedia Group Inc., together accounted for nearly 1 trillion room nights booked in 2017, according to company data. Direct suppliers, such as hotels, are recognizing the need to rack up their loyalty programs and highlight experiences in order to respond to the OTA threat. A group of market players that challenge both OTAs and hotels in the online category is peer-to-peer accommodation sharing platforms such as that of Airbnb which appeal to younger travelers especially. In the USA, the number of Airbnb users is projected to expand by more than 10 million between 2017 and 2022, and in the UK close to one in three individuals made reservations from specialized peer-to-peer platforms and apps. Recently, the prominent market trend which is on the rise of the mobile channel. The trend is especially pronounced in Latin America, where a double-digit share of mobile Internet users in Mexico and Argentina booked travel lodging on a mobile device according to the consumer surveys.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Internet Penetration has Huge Impact on the Market

Ecommerce is growing at an unprecedented rate in the entire world. People from every age right from children to the old get excited to shop online from numerous e-stores. Online shopping provides much more joy as compared to physical shopping stores. The reason being simple as there are a lot of websites and apps focusing on e-commerce. Thus, it has gotten easy to find anything one-store that one decides to buy immediately. Future suggests that it is expected to see unprecedented growth of the e-commerce that will further increase like never before with all the present technologies. The rate of online shopping is growing beyond measure and this is driving e-commerce owners crazy to keep their solid place in the online race. Thus, the online accommodation is gaining pace on similar lines across various regions in the world.

Sustainable Booking Practices are on the Rise to Encourage Eco-friendly Tourism

Eco-friendly accommodation bookings are mostly preferred in the global market with about 70% of the global travelers choosing to go the green way. Hotels are increasingly under pressure to react to the environmental changes and are actively informing customers about the factors that were making difference to meet the Climate Change challenges. Sustainable accommodation is the new trend observed across the globe. Many people are choosing to give back to the planet while enriching their travel and holiday stay experiences with sustainable hotels and their environmentally friendly business practices.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Online Booking Systems market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Online Booking Systems market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

MINDBODY

Acuity Scheduling

Versum

Flash Appointments

Bitrix24

BookSteam

Shortcuts Software

Shedul.com

Amidship

