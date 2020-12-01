Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Liquidia Corporation - LQDA

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Liquidia Corporation (“Liquidia” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LQDA).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Liquidia and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

On November 25, 2020, Liquidia announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) had issued a complete response letter (“CRL”) for the Company’s New Drug Application (“NDA”) for LIQ861 (treprostinil) inhalation powder for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.  Specifically, the Company advised, among other things, that “[i]n the CRL, the FDA stated that it is unable to approve the NDA at this time,” citing “the need for additional information and clarification on chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) data pertaining to the drug product and device biocompatibility.”  On this news, Liquidia’s stock price fell $0.16 per share, or 5.16%, to close at $2.94 per share on November 25, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 
888-476-6529 ext. 7980


