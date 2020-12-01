Contact: Yeraldin Deavila, Public Information Officer Phone: (775) 687-0772 E-mail: ydeavila@doi.nv.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE– November 30, 2020

Division of Insurance offers resources for homeowners affected by the Pinehaven Fire

CARSON CITY, NV – The Division of Insurance (“Division”) is encouraging homeowners affected by the Pinehaven Fire to contact the Division if they have questions about insurance or need assistance with their insurance claims.

“Although affected homeowners should take swift action, they should also be mindful of the COVID-19 pandemic and follow safety protocols in place,” said Insurance Commissioner Barbara Richardson. “Consumers are encouraged to discuss their claims via phone or teleconference if possible, but should they meet in person with an insurance adjuster for example they need to remember to practice social distancing, wear a face mask, and wash their hand frequently.”

Hazards that are generally covered by a home or renters insurance policy include fire, wind, smoke, or a loss of use. If a resident believes they have a claim, they should review their policy and immediately contact their agent to file and discuss the details of their claim.

Immediately following a fire consumers should:

Report a claim to their insurance company or local agent. Have a copy of their policy and home inventory on hand. If they cannot find the company or agent's number, they can call the Division of Insurance.

A policy provision requires the prevention of further damage or theft. Make temporary repairs or arrange for a licensed professional to do so , if necessary, to prevent further damage. Save all receipts for your repairs.

, if necessary, to prevent further damage. Take photos of the damage and remove undamaged personal property if the home cannot be secured.

Do not dispose of property until an insurance adjuster has reviewed it for the claim.

If other lodging is needed, keep records of expenses and all receipts. Home and renter insurance generally provide coverage for expenses like meals, rent and transportation.

If there is no home inventory, begin making a list of items going room by room from memory. Include as much detail as possible, like where and when the item was purchased, the cost, brand name and model.

Consumers are also encouraged to visit the Division’s website at http://doi.nv.gov/Consumers/Homeowners-Insurance/File-Claim/ to view a comprehensive list of what to expect from an insurance company after filing a claim, making repairs, what to do if the claim is delayed, or damages exceed coverage amount, settling a claim, and other important information.

For any questions about the coverages in the policy, or if help is needed with a problem regarding a claim following a fire or other loss of a home, contact the Division at cscc@doi.nv.gov or call (888) 872-3234.

