Suspect and Vehicle of Interest Sought in a Robbery (Fear) of an Establishment Offense: 700 Block of H Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect and vehicle of interest in reference to a Robbery (Fear) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Thursday, November 26, 2020, in the 700 block of H Street, Northeast.

At approximately 5:41 am, the suspect approached the victim in an establishment at the listed location. The suspect motioned as if to have a handgun and demanded property. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspect and vehicle of interest were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/IMZynX6-BpU

Anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.