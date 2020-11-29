States do not have enough resources to stem the crisis, Chiu said. About 1.3 million tenant households in the U.S. will have piled up $7.2 billion in unpaid rent by the end of the year, according to a recent study by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia. “Only the federal government has enough money,” Chiu said.
You just read:
California lawmakers call for massive rent relief — and political wins
