Aguilar, who is undocumented, reached out to the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment, which helped her fill out a form to qualify her for the state’s eviction moratorium. Since then, the landlord has stopped threatening eviction — for now, Aguilar said. But she remains worried she will be evicted this winter.
‘My family collapsed’: Why Sacramento’s Latino families face a higher risk of eviction
