(Subscription required) Raphael, a former federal prosecutor, was appointed to Division 2 of the 4th District Court of Appeal in 2018 by Gov. Jerry Brown after several years overseeing civil cases as a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge. Before taking the bench, he served 12 years as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Central District, including as chief of the criminal appeals section from 2007 to 2012.
You just read:
Judicial Profile: Fourth District Court of Appeal Justice Michael J. Raphael
