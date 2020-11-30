Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AZDPS Detectives Make Three Arrests and Rescue Teen from Forced Prostitution

On Saturday, October 3, 2020, at approximately 9:23 p.m., an Arizona State Gang Task Force detective observed a young female who appeared to be working with prostitutes on a west Phoenix street.

The detective witnessed the female speak to a driver through a vehicle window, enter the vehicle and leave the area. The detective followed and stopped the vehicle. The female immediately exited the vehicle and attempted to leave the scene but was stopped by the detective. The driver was identified as 44-year-old Todd Glamann of Chandler, AZ. Glamann was arrested on Friday, November 20, 2020 and charged with one count of taking a child for prostitution, a Class 4 felony.

During the investigative stop, the detective learned Glamann was going to pay the female to have sex with him. The detective also learned the female was a 15-year-old runaway from Glendale and was being forced to work as a prostitute for an unknown man, who was later identified by Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) Criminal Targeting Unit (CTU) detectives as 25-year-old Larry Darnell Williams, of Phoenix. The juvenile was required to provide Williams $3,000 per night.

During the investigation, CTU detectives learned she was held against her will at Williams’ apartment, assaulted and forced to have sexual intercourse with him. An unknown female, subsequently identified as 26-year-old Tainisha Haynes, was also present at the apartment and helped Williams prostitute the victim and forced her to sell drugs.

Based on information obtained through additional investigation, CTU detectives arrested Williams and Haynes on Friday, November 20, 2020.

 - Larry Darnell Williams, 25, of Phoenix

  • Taking a child for prostitution (Class 4 felony)
  • Child sex trafficking (Class 2 felony)
  • Sexual exploitation of a minor (Class 2 felony)
  • Kidnapping (Class 2 felony)
  • Sexual assault (Class 2 felony)
  • Sexual abuse (Class 2 felony)

 

 - Tainisha Lavelle Haynes, 26, of Phoenix

  • Taking a child for prostitution (Class 4 felony)
  • Child sex trafficking (Class 2 felony)
  • Sexual exploitation of a minor (Class 2 felony)
  • Kidnapping (Class 2 felony)
  • Sexual assault (Class 2 felony)
  • Sexual abuse (Class 2 felony)

   

The 15-year-old victim was turned over to the Arizona Department of Child Safety. 

 

