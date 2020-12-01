Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Game and Fish wildlife habitat management areas beginning to close for winter

WHMA SEASONAL CLOSURES HABITAT AREAs NEAREST TOWN DATES AREA CLOSED RESTRICTIONS Forbes/Sheep Mountain Albany Jan. 1 through April 30 Closed to human presence.

Opens to human presence  May 1 at 8 a.m. 

Greys River Alpine Dec. 1 through April 30 Closed to human presence. Wick/Beumee Arlington Dec. 1 through May 15 Only lands south of I-80 are closed. Vehicles restricted to FS-111 for access to Forest Service boundary, otherwise closed to human presence. 

Opens to all human presence May 16 at 8 a.m.

Bud Love Buffalo Jan.1 through May 14 Closed to human presence. 

Opens to human presence May 15 at 8 a.m.

Sunlight Cody Dec. 16 through April 30 Fishing along Sunlight Creek is open year-round, The rest of the WHMA is closed to human presence. Inberg/Roy (East Fork) Dubois Dec. 16 through May 15  Closed to human presence.

Opens to human presence May 16 at 8 a.m.

Spence & Moriarity Dubois Dec. 16 through May 15 East Fork County Road and that portion east of the road is open year-round. Rest of the WMA is closed to human presence.

Rest of WMA opens May 16 at 8 a.m.

Whiskey Basin Dubois Dec. 1 through May 15  Closed to vehicles only - Open to foot/horse traffic. 

Opens to vehicles May 16 at 8 a.m.

Medicine Lodge Hyattville Jan. 1 through May 31 Lower campground portion is open year-round. 

The rest of WHMA is closed to human presence.

Renner Hyattville Jan. 1 through May 31 Upper portion Closed to human presence. Lower portion remains open year- round. Camp Creek Jackson Dec. 1 through April 30 Closed to human presence. Horse Creek Jackson Dec. 1 through April 30 Closed to human presence. South Park Jackson Jan. 1 through April 30 Closed to vehicle traffic Dec 1 through April 30. Signed area open to foot traffic Dec 1 through December 31. Patrol Cabin Jackson Dec. 1 through April 30 Closed to Human Presence. 

Opens to human presence May 1 at 8 a.m. 

Ed O. Taylor Kaycee Jan. 1 through May 14 Closed to Human Presence. 

Opens to human presence May 15 at 8 a.m.

Red Canyon Lander Dec. 1 through April 30 Closed to human presence Sunshine Meeteetse Dec. 22 through May 31 Closed to vehicles year- round.

Closed to human presence Dec 22 - May 31. 

Half Moon Pinedale Nov. 21 through April 30 Closed to human presence. 

Opens to human presence May 1 at 8 a.m. 

Soda Lake Pinedale Dec. 1 through April 30 Closed to human presence. 

Opens to human presence May 1 at 8 a.m. 

Fall Creek Pinedale Nov. 21 through April 30 Closed to human presence. 

Opens to human presence May 1 at 8 a.m. 

Luke Lynch Pinedale Dec. 1 through April 30 Closed to human presence.

Opens to human presence May 1 at 8 a.m. 

Black Butte Pinedale Nov. 21 through April 30 Closed to human presence.

Opens to human presence May 1 at 8 a.m.

Access to WHMA is through BLM only.

Morgan Creek Rawlins Dec. 1 through April 30 Closed to vehicles except on BLM road 3159 Pennock Mountain Saratoga Dec. 1 through April 30 Closed to vehicles only - Open to foot/horse traffic. 

Opens to human presence May 1 at 8 a.m. 

Amsden Creek Sheridan Nov. 1 through May 14 Closed to vehicles. 

Opens to vehicles and human presence May 15 at 8 a.m.

Amsden Creek Sheridan Nov. 16 through May 14 Closed to human presence. 

Opens to vehicles and human presence May 15 at 8 a.m.

Kerns Sheridan Nov. 1 through May 31 Closed to vehicles.

Opens to vehicles and human presence June 1 at 8 a.m.

Kerns Sheridan Nov. 16 through May 31 Closed to human presence. 

Opens to human presence  June 1 at 8 a.m.

Laramie Peak Wheatland Feb. 1 through April 30 Laramie Peak is open all year except the Hay Canyon, Tony Ridge, and Duck Creek Canyon areas shall be closed to human presence from Feb. 1 through April 30 each year. Pilot Hill Laramie Feb. 1 through April 30 Closed to human presence                                           WHMAs OPEN YEAR-ROUND HABITAT AREA NEAREST TOWN DATES AREA CLOSED RESTRICTIONS Ocean Lake Riverton     Sand Mesa Shoshoni     Chain Lakes Wamsutter     Cottonwood Draw/Grayrocks Wheatland   ORV access prohibited. Jelm Laramie   Vehicular access restricted to parking areas. ORV access prohibited. Rawhide Lingle Vehicular access restricted to parking areas. ORV access not allowed. Vehicular access restricted to parking areas. ORV access prohibited. Springer/Bump Sullivan Yoder Closed to motorized vehicles from Oct. 1 through Memorial Day weekend. ORV travel is not allowed. Closed to motorized vehicles from Oct. 1 through Memorial Day weekend. ORV access prohibited. Table Mountain Torrington Closed to motorized vehicles from Oct. 1 through Memorial Day weekend. ORV travel is not allowed. Closed to motorized vehicles from Oct. 1 through Memorial Day weekend. ORV access prohibited. Tom Thorne/Beth Williams Wheatland   Closed to motorized vehicles beyond reservoir from Feb. 1 through May 31.  Yellowtail Lovell     Red Rim/Daley Rawlins     Red Rim/Grizzly Rawlins     Sand Creek Sundance       PUBLIC ACCESS AREAS WITH SEASONAL CLOSURES HABITAT AREA NEAREST TOWN DATES AREA CLOSED RESTRICTIONS Mexican Creek  Lander Jan. 1 through Aug. 31 County access road closes Nov. 22. VonGontard Landing  Jackson Dec. 1 through Mar. 15 Weather may affect closing and opening dates. Pitcher/ Brokaw  Arlington Jan. 1 through July 31 ORV access prohibited. Billy Miles/Carter  Ten Sleep Jan. 1 through Aug. 31 Closed to wheeled motorized vehicles Dec 1-April 14. Coco Belle VanMeerendonk   Jackson Dec. 1 through April 14 Closed to wheeled motorized vehicles 

