Game and Fish wildlife habitat management areas beginning to close for winter

WHMA SEASONAL CLOSURES
HABITAT AREAs
NEAREST TOWN
DATES AREA CLOSED
RESTRICTIONS
Forbes/Sheep Mountain
Albany
Jan. 1 through April 30
Closed to human presence.
Opens to human presence May 1 at 8 a.m.
Greys River
Alpine
Dec. 1 through April 30
Closed to human presence.
Wick/Beumee
Arlington
Dec. 1 through May 15
Only lands south of I-80 are closed. Vehicles restricted to FS-111 for access to Forest Service boundary, otherwise closed to human presence.
Opens to all human presence May 16 at 8 a.m.
Bud Love
Buffalo
Jan.1 through May 14
Closed to human presence.
Opens to human presence May 15 at 8 a.m.
Sunlight
Cody
Dec. 16 through April 30
Fishing along Sunlight Creek is open year-round, The rest of the WHMA is closed to human presence.
Inberg/Roy (East Fork)
Dubois
Dec. 16 through May 15
Closed to human presence.
Opens to human presence May 16 at 8 a.m.
Spence & Moriarity
Dubois
Dec. 16 through May 15
East Fork County Road and that portion east of the road is open year-round. Rest of the WMA is closed to human presence.
Rest of WMA opens May 16 at 8 a.m.
Whiskey Basin
Dubois
Dec. 1 through May 15
Closed to vehicles only - Open to foot/horse traffic.
Opens to vehicles May 16 at 8 a.m.
Medicine Lodge
Hyattville
Jan. 1 through May 31
Lower campground portion is open year-round.
The rest of WHMA is closed to human presence.
Renner
Hyattville
Jan. 1 through May 31
Upper portion Closed to human presence. Lower portion remains open year- round.
Camp Creek
Jackson
Dec. 1 through April 30
Closed to human presence.
Horse Creek
Jackson
Dec. 1 through April 30
Closed to human presence.
South Park
Jackson
Jan. 1 through April 30
Closed to vehicle traffic Dec 1 through April 30. Signed area open to foot traffic Dec 1 through December 31.
Patrol Cabin
Jackson
Dec. 1 through April 30
Closed to Human Presence.
Opens to human presence May 1 at 8 a.m.
Ed O. Taylor
Kaycee
Jan. 1 through May 14
Closed to Human Presence.
Opens to human presence May 15 at 8 a.m.
Red Canyon
Lander
Dec. 1 through April 30
Closed to human presence
Sunshine
Meeteetse
Dec. 22 through May 31
Closed to vehicles year- round.
Closed to human presence Dec 22 - May 31.
Half Moon
Pinedale
Nov. 21 through April 30
Closed to human presence.
Opens to human presence May 1 at 8 a.m.
Soda Lake
Pinedale
Dec. 1 through April 30
Closed to human presence.
Opens to human presence May 1 at 8 a.m.
Fall Creek
Pinedale
Nov. 21 through April 30
Closed to human presence.
Opens to human presence May 1 at 8 a.m.
Luke Lynch
Pinedale
Dec. 1 through April 30
Closed to human presence.
Opens to human presence May 1 at 8 a.m.
Black Butte
Pinedale
Nov. 21 through April 30
Closed to human presence.
Opens to human presence May 1 at 8 a.m.
Access to WHMA is through BLM only.
Morgan Creek
Rawlins
Dec. 1 through April 30
Closed to vehicles except on BLM road 3159
Pennock Mountain
Saratoga
Dec. 1 through April 30
Closed to vehicles only - Open to foot/horse traffic.
Opens to human presence May 1 at 8 a.m.
Amsden Creek
Sheridan
Nov. 1 through May 14
Closed to vehicles.
Opens to vehicles and human presence May 15 at 8 a.m.
Amsden Creek
Sheridan
Nov. 16 through May 14
Closed to human presence.
Opens to vehicles and human presence May 15 at 8 a.m.
Kerns
Sheridan
Nov. 1 through May 31
Closed to vehicles.
Opens to vehicles and human presence June 1 at 8 a.m.
Kerns
Sheridan
Nov. 16 through May 31
Closed to human presence.
Opens to human presence June 1 at 8 a.m.
Laramie Peak
Wheatland
Feb. 1 through April 30
Laramie Peak is open all year except the Hay Canyon, Tony Ridge, and Duck Creek Canyon areas shall be closed to human presence from Feb. 1 through April 30 each year.
Pilot Hill
Laramie
Feb. 1 through April 30
Closed to human presence
WHMAs OPEN YEAR-ROUND
HABITAT AREA
NEAREST TOWN
DATES AREA CLOSED
RESTRICTIONS
Ocean Lake
Riverton
Sand Mesa
Shoshoni
Chain Lakes
Wamsutter
Cottonwood Draw/Grayrocks
Wheatland
ORV access prohibited.
Jelm
Laramie
Vehicular access restricted to parking areas. ORV access prohibited.
Rawhide
Lingle
Vehicular access restricted to parking areas. ORV access not allowed.
Vehicular access restricted to parking areas. ORV access prohibited.
Springer/Bump Sullivan
Yoder
Closed to motorized vehicles from Oct. 1 through Memorial Day weekend. ORV travel is not allowed.
Closed to motorized vehicles from Oct. 1 through Memorial Day weekend. ORV access prohibited.
Table Mountain
Torrington
Closed to motorized vehicles from Oct. 1 through Memorial Day weekend. ORV travel is not allowed.
Closed to motorized vehicles from Oct. 1 through Memorial Day weekend. ORV access prohibited.
Tom Thorne/Beth Williams
Wheatland
Closed to motorized vehicles beyond reservoir from Feb. 1 through May 31.
Yellowtail
Lovell
Red Rim/Daley
Rawlins
Red Rim/Grizzly
Rawlins
Sand Creek
Sundance
PUBLIC ACCESS AREAS WITH SEASONAL CLOSURES
HABITAT AREA
NEAREST TOWN
DATES AREA CLOSED
RESTRICTIONS
Mexican Creek
Lander
Jan. 1 through Aug. 31
County access road closes Nov. 22.
VonGontard Landing
Jackson
Dec. 1 through Mar. 15
Weather may affect closing and opening dates.
Pitcher/ Brokaw
Arlington
Jan. 1 through July 31
ORV access prohibited.
Billy Miles/Carter
Ten Sleep
Jan. 1 through Aug. 31
Closed to wheeled motorized vehicles Dec 1-April 14.
Coco Belle VanMeerendonk
Jackson
Dec. 1 through April 14
Closed to wheeled motorized vehicles
