Xicato Announces Partnership with Leading Distribution Agency in the United Kingdom
Prime Light Expands Xicato’s Presence in Lighting Applications and Smart Building Projects in the UK
Xicato’s offering of LED linear lighting solutions is exactly the type of product we were looking for – superior quality with the latest technology from a brand that has been trusted for many years.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xicato, the leading provider of highest quality spot and linear light sources and controls, today announced a strategic partnership with Prime Light, a manufacturers’ representative firm, to promote and sell the broad Xicato portfolio of linear lighting products in the UK. The innovative, energy efficient flexible LED lighting, Xicato’s XFL product family, is now represented by one of the most well-known agencies in the United Kingdom, positioning Xicato for explosive future growth across Europe. Prime Light has nearly 30 years of experience and a dedicated team of lighting professionals with a legacy of high-profile projects in their portfolio.
— Sean Hounslow, Managing Director at Prime Light
“Xicato’s new offering of LED linear lighting solutions is exactly the type of product we were looking for – it is superior quality and has the latest technology from a brand that has been trusted in the market for many years,” said Sean Hounslow, Managing Director at Prime Light. “Additionally, our philosophies are aligned in that the customer experience comes first which is extremely important to the Prime Light team.”
“At Xicato, we pride ourselves in creating quality products that offer complete end-to-end solutions that embraces today’s circular economy – a systematic approach to meet social, economic and resource requirements,” said Amir Zoufonoun, Xicato’s CEO. “However, we also understand that it takes expert regional support in order for our customers to enjoy the smart and comfortable spaces which we have made it our mission to provide. Our strong alliance with Prime Light delivers an excellent path to executing on this mission.”
About Prime Light:
Prime Light has been specialising in the distribution of high-quality solutions to the lighting Industry and other related markets for nearly 30 years. Partners include some of the world’s leading producers of electronic and electrical components, notably BJB, Citizen, Ensto, ELT, Elkamet, Wiska, TCI, Xicato, Merrytek, Chess UK and TM Technologie. An extensive product range includes LEDs, LED Drivers, lampholders, control gear, plug & socket connectors, transformers, terminal blocks, cables, lighting capacitors and related accessories, not only this Prime Light offers emergency lighting and wireless solutions for a range of industries, with smart technology being at the forefront of their vision for the coming years. The company has acquired a reputation for excellence of service which, coupled with a competitive pricing policy, has ensured that it now supplies virtually every lighting manufacturer in the UK, as well as many distributors, electrical wholesalers, commercial catering equipment, domestic appliance, scientific and medical instrument manufacturers.
About Xicato Inc.:
Xicato is defining the future of smart buildings, delivering the absolute best quality, highest performing, most reliable, and one of the broadest portfolio spot and linear light sources; world-class LED drivers; as well as other wirelessly connected intelligent devices including sensors, switches, gateways, controls electronics, and software; plus, installation and commissioning services. Xicato products inspire architects, designers and building owners to dream up and create more beautiful and healthier environments with smarter and more connected experiences. With an installed base of over 10 million nodes, spanning thousands of locations in over 30 countries, and backed by a strong team of innovators based in Silicon Valley, Xicato continues to stay ahead of customer needs in a variety of verticals including the world’s most renowned museums and cathedrals, retail shops and hotels, offices and hospitals. For more information, visit xicato.com. Xicato and the Xicato logo are registered trademarks of Xicato, Inc.
