Cannasphere Biotech Launches Innovative Finished CBD Products Lineup Powered by Nanoliposomal Delivery Technology
This week Cannasphere Biotech announced the launch of an entire lineup of finished CBD products that all utilize Lipofusion™ delivery technology.PHOENIX, AZ, USA, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PHOENIX (December 2, 2020) – This week Cannasphere Biotech announced the launch of an entire lineup of finished products that all utilize Lipofusion™ delivery technology, a patent pending innovation in nanoliposomal encapsulation, which research has shown to increase absorption of CBD by as much as 80%. The lineup of products powered by Lipofusion™ includes a collection of flavored CBD drink powders, a flavored CBD tincture, pressed CBD tablets, and capsules combining CBD and Vitamin C.
“Our goal is to help take the CBD market to the next level with products that really deliver. Unfortunately, consumers are often disappointed when the promises made by CBD brands don’t pan out. We’re proud to champion CBD that really works,” said Star Simmons, president of Cannasphere. “Our patent pending Lipofusion™ delivery technology makes CBD much easier for the body to absorb and facilitates sustained relief so the benefits of CBD are enjoyed for hours.”
All of the products offered by Cannasphere are tested in third party labs and come with a Certificate of Analysis to prove purity and potency and to confirm there is no detectable THC. Notably, all of the products are broad spectrum CBD rather than CBD isolate.
The company also offers a variety of manufacturing-ready CBD ingredients including powders for making tablets and capsules, or water-soluble drink powders, and liquid concentrates for making shots and functional beverages from kombucha to bottled water.
About Cannasphere Biotech
Cannasphere Biotech combines the power of hemp-derived Cannabidiol (CBD) with its patent pending Lipofusion™ delivery technology to maximize bioavailability while facilitating rapid onset and sustained release. The company offers finished products (delivered in bulk), product development services, and manufacturing-ready Lipofusion™ CBD that is water soluble and can be utilized as a raw ingredient (in either powder or liquid form) in a wide variety of products. All of the company’s products undergo rigorous testing for purity, potency, safety and efficacy at independent laboratories and are manufactured in a GMP, FDA-registered facility. The company’s Certificates of Analysis verify that there is no detectable THC in any of its products. For more information please visit www.cannaspherebiotech.com.
