Giving Tuesday Is Here - The Antidote to Black Friday. Interviews Available.

500+ Australian Charities Use Global Giving Tuesday Movement To Raise Money, Volunteers and Gratitude. Interviews available.SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BLACK FRIDAY CONSUMER MADNESS GIVES WAY TO KINDER, GENTLER GIVING TUESDAY
Tuesday December 1 is Giving Tuesday – a global event to celebrate giving, generosity and gratitude that promises to counterbalance Black Friday’s celebration of consumerism. For media there are lots of positive stories with local angles - over 500 community groups are taking part nationally.
What is Giving Tuesday?
Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 and has grown from its US roots into a global movement inspiring tens of millions of people to give, volunteer, collaborate and celebrate generosity.
There are no ‘owners’ of Giving Tuesday and few rules. Every organisation, charity, community group, business and individual is free to participate in Giving Tuesday in a way that suits them.
The global campaign is backed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Microsoft and PayPal. National coordinators (Our Community in Australia) provide support and promotion.
So what happens?
Many charities, community groups and causes take the opportunity to thank their donors and volunteers. Some hold events, many such as Engineers Without Borders and Edgar's Mission Rescue Farm also fundraise.
Corporations can be a part of Giving Tuesday by encouraging volunteering and fundraising from their staff or by matching donations for favoured charities.
Anyone can go to the Generosity Register on the official Giving Tuesday Australia website to find charities and community groups searching for support.
#MyGivingStory
One of the key activities happening this Giving Tuesday is #MyGivingStory in which people share on social media the charities that they support, why they support them and how giving makes them feel.
The #MyGivingStory initiative aims to highlight the breadth and depth of support in the community and to demonstrate that giving benefits both givers and recipients.
“Giving” may mean donating time, money, goods or offering another kind of support.
Four of the causes and charities mentioned in #MyGivingStory posts will be selected to receive $1000.
Available for Interview Monday or Tuesday:
Reverend Tim Costello, Giving Tuesday Ambassador – high profile advocate for social justice. Tim can talk about why we need to give, even in the midst of a recession and uncertainty. Best availability Monday.
Dr Jo Cutler: Jo is a Postdoc in the Social Decision Neuroscience Lab at the University of Oxford. Her research uses techniques from neuroscience and physiology to understand prosocial decisions and charitable giving. She understands giving from an unusual perspective. She is UK-based.
Various supporters of other charities ready to share their #MyGivingStory including Emma Hurst MP, Animal Justice Party MP in the NSW Parliament Legislative Council and supporters of rehabilitative farm Edgar’s Mission which is aiming to raise $54,000 as part of its Giving Tuesday campaign.
