Global Semiconductor Company Selects Veeco MOCVD Platform for GaN-Based Power Electronic and 5G RF Devices

/EIN News/ -- PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) today announced that Transphorm, Inc. (OTCQB:TGAN), a global supplier of gallium nitride (GaN) products for high voltage power conversion applications, has selected Veeco’s Propel™ HVM MOCVD System for high-volume production of GaN-based RF (DoD and Commercial/5G) and power electronics Epiwafers. The Veeco system is an excellent fit for Transphorm’s Epi sales business, and purchased under a US DoD Office of Naval Research (ONR) contract N68335-19-C-0107 from an OUSD (R&E) TAM/MINSEC program to establish a US based dedicated production source of GaN Epitaxy for high performance RF and millimeter-wave electronics. The system was selected for its capability to deliver cutting-edge process at high-throughput and the lowest cost per wafer compared to other MOCVD systems.



“Being at the forefront of GaN-based power and 5G devices that offer efficiency and high-power density, requires world-class manufacturing solutions that are capable of scaling to mass production while offering flexibility to continuously innovate,” said Umesh Mishra, Ph.D., chief technology officer and co-founder of Transphorm. “Veeco’s Propel HVM system is uniquely qualified to do that. The multi-reactor, single-wafer technology provides flexibility and exceptional throughput at a low cost of ownership.”

The Propel system is designed on the foundation of Veeco’s decades of compound semiconductor materials science leadership. The system is a key enabler for today’s demanding GaN applications critical for next-generation communications infrastructure and highly efficient power devices. The Propel system’s single-wafer reactor platform enables the processing of six- and eight-inch wafers or two- to four-inch wafers in a mini-batch mode. It accelerates production ramping due to faster recipe capabilities up to 50% quicker than when using traditional batch tools. In addition to Veeco’s proprietary TurboDisc® technology, the system also includes Veeco’s IsoFlange™ and SymmHeat™ technologies, which provide homogeneous laminar flow and uniform temperature profile across the entire wafer delivering world-class uniformity and repeatability.

“We are proud to have our MOCVD technology selected by a pioneer and recognized world leader in the GaN revolution,” commented Ajit Paranjpe, Ph.D., Veeco’s chief technology officer. “Transphorm’s decision to adopt our high-volume MOCVD technology is proof of the system’s uniformity, throughput, repeatability and cost of ownership advantages over batch technology. We appreciate the collaboration with Dr. Lee McCarthy, Dr. Umesh Mishra and Dr. Primit Parikh at Transphorm during their technology evaluation which ultimately led to their valued selection of the Propel HVM platform.”

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our proven ion beam, laser annealing, lithography, MOCVD and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com.

About Transphorm, Inc.

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCQB:TGAN) global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures the highest performance, highest reliability high voltage GaN semiconductors for high-voltage power conversion applications. Holding one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios, Transphorm produces the industry’s first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified GaN FETs. Its vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Learn more at www.transphormusa.com.

To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

