KNDI LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Kandi Technologies Group Inc., for Violations of the Federal Securities Laws

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (“Kandi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KNDI) resulting from allegations that Kandi might have issued misleading information to the investing public.



On November 30, 2020 Hindenburg Research (“Hindenburg”) published a report on Kandi. In that report, Hindenburg found that almost 64% of Kandi’s sales over the year have been to undisclosed related parties. The report also alleged that “[Kandi] has consistently booked revenue it cannot collect, a classic hallmark of fake revenue[.]”

On this news, Kandi’s stock price fell sharply to close at $9.76 per share, a decline of approximately 28%.

