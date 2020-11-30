“We're honored to include premier electrician, Mike Packham, and his company Electrics by Mike Packham into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Packham, Premier Electrician, at Electrics by Mike Packham wins Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Electrician - 2020”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed five years ago and consists of over 7,300 professional members living and working in Southern California and celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include premier electrician, Mike Packham, and his company Electrics by Mike Packham into our BoLAA family.”

Electrics by Mike Packham has the resources, expertise and experience to take on just about any project regardless of size or complexity. They work closely with construction management, design and other trade professionals for on-time, on-budget completion of your project. Their project management and technicians will provide a competitive installation while sticking to the project specifications.

You can expect the best service from Electrics by Mike Packham as they have received many outstanding, rave reviews: "Mike and his son did a great job installing from start to finish their professionalism and work quality was top notch. If you’re looking for an electrician who does a great job and has an outstanding demeanor, call Mike," states Josh S., a satisfied customer. “Mike and his son Tyler are very friendly and professional electricians. Top notch service at a competitive price," states another rave review from Darrell C.

Electrics by Mike Packham is a family operated and known for being one of the top electricians on the westside. They work hand in hand with their clients to ensure they deliver the project clients requested. Expect nothing less than the top-quality service. Electrics by Mike Packham has a whole list of services: residential services include installation & upgrades, trouble shooting & repairs, EV charges, and panel upgrades. Commercial services include tenant improvements, lighting retrofits, ground ups, and networking.

"ON time, ON Budget. I would recommend Electrics by Mike Packham," states Dana K. Electrics by Mike Packham is clearly the best place to go for your electrical needs.

