LOOP SECURITIES FRAUD: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Loop Industries (LOOP) Investors to Contact Its Attorneys, Securities Fraud Action Filed, Application Deadline Approaching

Class Period: Sept. 24, 2018 - Oct. 12, 2020 Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Dec. 14, 2020 Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/LOOP Contact An Attorney Now: LOOP@hbsslaw.com

844-916-0895

Loop (LOOP) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The complaint alleges that Loop made false and misleading statements about its purportedly “proven” technology that breaks down PET plastic to its base chemicals at a recovery rate of 100%. The complaint also alleges that Loop misrepresented its partnerships with key customers.

Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Loop scientists were encouraged to misrepresent the results of Loop’s purportedly proprietary process; (2) that Loop did not have the technology to break PET down to its base chemicals at a recovery rate of 100%; (3) that, as a result, the Company was unlikely to realize the purported benefits of Loop’s announced partnerships with Indorama and Thyssenkrupp.

Investors allegedly began to learn the truth on Oct. 13, 2020, when Hindenburg Research published a report concluding “Loop is smoke and mirrors with no viable technology.” Hindenburg reported that: (i) Loop’s technology is no more efficient or cost effective than traditional PET recycling methods and its previous claims of breaking PET down to its base chemicals at a recovery rate of 100% were “‘technically and industrially impossible;’” (ii) under pressure from CEO Daniel Solomita, Loop’s scientists were tacitly encouraged to lie about the results of the Company’s process internally; and (iii) the Indorama partnership has not even been finalized, and the Thyssenkrupp partnership is on indefinite hold.

Following Hindenburg’s report, the price of Loop shares crashed on Oct. 13, 2020.

Most recently, on Oct. 16, 2020 Loop announced the SEC subpoenaed the Company seeking information regarding testing, testing results and details of results about its technologies, partnerships and agreements, sending the price of Loop shares crashing again.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Loop misrepresented its technological capabilities,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Loop Industries should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

