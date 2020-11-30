Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 948 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,595 in the last 365 days.

RGC Resources, Inc. Raises Annual Dividend to $0.74 Per Share

/EIN News/ -- ROANOKE, Va., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGCO), at its meeting on November 30, 2020, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.185 per share on the Company’s common stock. The indicated annual dividend is $0.74 per share, a $0.04 or 5.7% per share increase over the prior annual level. The Company has now increased the annual dividend 17 consecutive years. Paul Nester, President and CEO of RGC Resources, Inc., stated, “The 5.7% increase reflects our solid financial performance, confidence in our business strategy and our continued commitment to deliver shareholder return.” The dividend will be paid on February 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on January 15, 2021. This is the Company’s 307th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.

From time to time, the Company may publish forward-looking statements relating to such matters as anticipated financial performance, business prospects, technological developments, new products, research and development activities and similar matters. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company’s actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements. Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.

Contact: Randall P. Burton, II 
  Vice President and CFO 
Telephone: 540-777-3997


You just read:

RGC Resources, Inc. Raises Annual Dividend to $0.74 Per Share

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.