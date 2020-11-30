How to Manufacture a Scandal: Release of Award-Winning Tom Brady Deflategate Documentary “Four Games in Fall”
Award-winning film explores how science and the media are manipulated to influence issues impacting all citizens. Now on Amazon, Google, YouTube, and iTunes.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the AFC Championship game between the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts in January of 2015, NFL quarterback and Super Bowl champion Tom Brady was accused of intentionally deflating footballs to gain an advantage. The media frenzy that followed this allegation of cheating included months of front page news and culminated in Tom Brady’s punishment to sit out four games of the 2016 season for his role in the scheme.
However, independent scientists from leading institutions across the country determined that there was no evidence of deflation outside of weather induced changes. Reports emerged that the NFL deliberately leaked false information about the data. Nationally renowned legal experts testified that the case was misrepresented in the legal battle that ensued. Despite evidence that the controversy was rooted in an incident that never happened, public sentiment had solidified against Tom Brady, and he was branded a cheater.
Through interviews with top scientists, journalists, and legal scholars, Four Games in Fall peeks behind the curtain of the controversy to examine how the scandal was perpetrated, despite no evidence of wrongdoing, using the time-tested tactics of media manipulation and investment in ‘science for hire.’ The film examines how the tactics used in the Deflategate controversy are frequently used to manipulate public opinion, enact regulation, and influence legal outcomes on important issues that impact the daily lives of average citizens.
"This documentary is especially relevant to current events being played out right now on the national stage...the polarized perception of election validity based on party affiliation, the politicization of the CDC in response to a global pandemic, the mistrust of science. I am hoping this documentary can shed light on how misinformation is weaponized to influence public opinion and how science is subverted to the cause of special interests. These are important topics that impact all of us. The Deflategate scandal provides a fascinating look at the mechanics behind the manipulation," explains Director Julie Marron.
Interviewees include MIT professor and avowed Eagles fan John Leonard, Patriots-hating legal scholar and NY Law School professor Robert Blecker, UNH Law School professor and former Sports Illustrated legal analyst Mike McCann, journalism professor and former ESPN writer Jane McManus, NFLPA spokesperson George Atallah, Barstool Sports writer Jerry Thornton, and Patriots attorney Daniel Goldberg. Other notable interviewees include Jim Morris, editor of the Pulitzer Prize winning Center for Public Integrity, attorney Jonathan Ruckdeschel, Suffolk University Associate professor and expert on the psychology of trust and suspicion Andrew Wilson, and engineer Chris Ludlow.
Four Games in Fall has won seven film festival awards including the Hollywood International Independent Documentary Awards for Best Documentary Feature, the Accolade Global Film Competition for Best Documentary Feature, the Hollywood International Moving Pictures Film Festival for Best Woman Filmmaker, the Hollywood International Moving Pictures Film Festival for Best Documentary Feature, the International Independent Film Awards for Best Director, the International Independent Film Awards for Best Documentary Feature, and the Impact DOCS Award of Excellence for Documentary Feature.
Lemon Martini Productions is a documentary production company specializing in social justice topics. Other films include the award-winning documentary, Happygram, distributed on Amazon Prime Video, which was honored with the First Prize Providence Film Festival Award at the Rhode Island International Film Festival.
More Information and electronic press kit available at www.fourgamesinfall.com
