Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board to Meet Tuesday, December 1

In compliance with the Open Meetings Law, the Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board gives notice that it will conduct a Board meeting that will focus on Board member education. The meeting will occur on Tuesday, December 1 at 10:00 am.

The meeting will be hosted via WebEx. Meeting information is available at https://agriculture.ny.gov/dairy/dairy-promotion-order.

A recorded audiocast, minutes, and additional meeting materials will also be available following the meeting.