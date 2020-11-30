PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for Route 997 (Anthony Highway) Project in Washington Township, Franklin County

​Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plans display regarding the Route 997 (Anthony Highway) and Route 2015 (Orchard Road / Tomstown Rd) intersection improvements project. This project is located in Washington Township, Franklin County, just north of Waynesboro.

This project is being undertaken to increase safety along this section of Route 997. The project includes the construction of two new roundabouts on Route 997. The first is located at the intersection of Route 2015 (Orchard Rd / Tomstown Road) and the second is located at the future intersection of Washington Township Boulevard.

Access to businesses and residences will be maintained at all times. Traffic along Route 997 will be maintained, with single-lane flagging operations planned for short periods of work. Tomstown Road will be permanently closed early in construction. Orchard Road and Washington Township Boulevard may be detoured for short periods during construction.

The project is currently in design and construction work is anticipated to begin in the early spring of 2022.

In accordance with Governor Wolf's COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the plans display will be held online only. A digital version of the information will be available to view online beginning November 30.

Information, including roadway plans and a survey form, can be found by visiting the following link, https://www.dewberry.com/services/transportation/sr-997-at-orchard-road-tomstown-road-intersection-improvements-virtual-plans-display

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Benjamin Singer, PennDOT Project Manager, at besinger@pa.gov or 717-787-6690 . Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201 .

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018 Source: PennDOT Engineering District 8