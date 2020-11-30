Bemidji area residents invited to virtual open house for future Hwy 71 project (Nov. 30, 2020)

Virtual open house will take place between Dec. 1 and Dec. 14

BEMIDJI, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public to participate in a virtual open house for a reconstruction project planned on Highway 71 in Bemidji in 2022. Community members are invited to attend as it is convenient for them. The online format allows participants to learn more and give feedback on the scope of the project and proposed key intersection improvements. The open house will be live Dec. 1 through Dec. 14 and can be accessed on the project website at mndot.gov/d2/projects/hwy71-bemidji.

MnDOT plans to resurface a portion of Highway 71 and make intersection improvements at eight locations between Highway 197 and Winter Sumac Road. Construction is scheduled to take place in 2022. The highway is in need of long-term improvements to address intersection safety and aging infrastructure. The additional intersections included in the project are:

Anne Street

Net way

Fern Street

Blueberry Lane

Balsam Road

Lakewood Drive

Glidden Road

Winter Sumac Road

Over the past year, MnDOT worked with a community panel to develop and evaluate options that would support the community’s vision for the corridor. The panel was comprised of local business owners, residents, motorists, emergency services, and officials from the township, city and county.

To prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT is not hosting any in-person public meetings at this time. MnDOT encourages participation by all as we believe everyone should have an equal opportunity to enjoy the programs, services and activities we provide.

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, call 651-366-4720. To request other reasonable accommodations, call 651-366-4718; the Minnesota Relay Service toll-free at 1-800-627-3529 (TYY, Voice or ASCII) or 711, or email your request to adarequest.dot@state.mn.us.

