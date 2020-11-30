Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Warehouse Technology, Inc. to The Miner Corporation and Harvest Partners, LP

/EIN News/ -- NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodbridge International, a global mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of its client, Warehouse Technology, Inc. by The Miner Corporation & Harvest Partners, LP.



Warehouse Technology Inc., headquartered in New Castle, Delaware is a leading distributor, installer and manager of loading docks, doors, warehouse storage and safety systems for more than 30 years. Warehouse Technology is a leading Blue Giant distributor in the United States and boasts a team of sales engineers and technicians with deep expertise solving facilities’ throughput, safety and space constraints.

President and CEO Mike Struempfler said, “We are excited to join the Miner team. Facility leaders desire providers that can offer consistent equipment design, installation and service nationwide. Miner allows us to deliver on that, as well as expand our offerings to our current customer base.”

The Miner Corporation, located in San Antonio, Texas provides service for all leading brands of commercial doors, load docks, entry doors, glass, material handling equipment as well as safety and storage solutions. Miner is a subsidiary of OnPoint Group, a leading, independent provider of material handling and critical facility services nationwide.

Harvest Partners, LP, headquartered in New York, NY and founded in 1981, is an established private equity firm with a nearly 40-year history of investing in middle-market companies. The OnPoint Group is just one of their portfolio companies.

Woodbridge International’s ground-breaking approach to marketing a company globally has transformed the way the sell-side M&A industry does business.

Contact info: Don Krier dkrier@woodbridgegrp.com 203-389-8400 x201