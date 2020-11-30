Purplefarm Genetics Granted Licenses for Cannabis Cultivation, Processing and Federal Medical Sales

/EIN News/ -- JOHNSTOWN, Ontario, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purplefarm Genetics Inc. a cannabis company in Johnstown, Ontario, is proud to announce that it has been awarded licenses from Health Canada pursuant to the Cannabis Act for Cultivation, Processing, and Federal Medical Sales. These licenses represent a major step forward for the company, as it will enable operations to begin immediately in its state-of-the-art indoor cannabis facility, situated on a 5-acre property in Eastern Ontario. Purplefarm Genetics’ focus is to grow unique cultivars for the Canadian medical and recreational market: cultivars that are consistently cannabinoid and terpene rich. With a commitment to transparency and cultivation excellence, the Purplefarm Genetics’ team is excited to share with the Canadian market what can be achieved with cannabis flower when no shortcuts are taken.

“We are indebted to the activists and trailblazers that helped to create this new legal market. In this same vein, we are excited to introduce something new to Canadian patients and consumers” said Mitchell Alswiti, Founder of Purplefarm Genetics. “Purplefarm will be producing rich, differentiated cannabis cultivars unlike anything the market has seen to date. Product that will never be irradiated or diminished in quality before being placed in the hands of the consumer.”

“Our commitment to transparency, sustainability and cultivation excellence is at the core of our philosophy” said Jonah Clifford, Director and Responsible Person for Purplefarm Genetics. “It is these commitments that drive our actions: from our decision to be the first zero-material waste facility, to our partnership and research collaborations that drive the whole industry forward.”

ABOUT PURPLEFARM GENETICS INC.

Purplefarm Genetics is privately-owned Licensed Producer focusing on differentiated, non-irradiated cannabis products. This focus allows them to bring extra-ordinary products into an increasingly homogenous cannabis market. With an uncompromising commitment to both indoor-grown quality and sustainable practices, Purplefarm Genetics is taking no shortcuts in producing whole flower cannabis for Canadian patients and consumers. To learn more, visit their website at purplefarmgenetics.com.

Contact: Purplerfarm Genetics Jonah Clifford Phone: +1 613-552-9553 jonah@purplefarmgenetics.com