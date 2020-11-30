Stop & Shop’s Investment of $667 Million in Retirement Benefits for Union Associates Approved by UFCW Locals

Investment Will Improve Security of Future Pension Benefits for Union Associates & Reduce Financial Risk for the Company

“We’re extremely pleased that this agreement has been ratified across the board. By making this significant investment, we are doing the right thing for our associates who are dedicated to serving our customers every day,” said Gordon Reid, President, Stop & Shop.

As part of the agreement, the following actions will occur:

Stop & Shop will end its participation the United Food & Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) Industry Pension Fund, known as the “National Plan.”

Stop & Shop union associates will participate in a new variable benefit plan established by Stop & Shop, Kroger and the UFCW that is intended to sustainably provide future retirement benefits and reduce financial risk to the company.

Stop & Shop’s agreement covers approximately 18,000 current Stop & Shop associates who are members of UFCW Locals 1445, 1449, 328, 371 and 464A.

