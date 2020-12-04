Applied Cells, Inc. Announces the Addition of Two New Global Distributors in Switzerland and Australia New Zealand
Applied Cells, Inc., today announced it has signed agreements with two international distributors for its proprietary MARS® Platform.SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Applied Cells, Inc., today announced it has signed agreements with two international distributors for its proprietary MARS® (Multiphysics Automated Reconfigurable Separation) Platform. This global expansion supports growing demand for the new MARS® Platform for cell isolation and separation from complex biological samples.
Bucher Biotec AG is now the exclusive distributor in Switzerland. With their strong presence in cell biology and cellular screening products and systems, they are the leading distributor for the life sciences in Switzerland. Bucher represents some of the most advanced US, European and Asian manufacturers of highly innovative life science research instrumentation, associated reagents, and consumables.
In Australia, Jomar Life Research has been selected as a distributor to cover Australia as well as New Zealand. Jomar Life Research is a leading supplier of quality biological reagents and systems to Australian and New Zealand researchers. They sell an extensive range of antibodies, proteins, cytokines, assay kits and instrumentation.
Yuchen Zhou, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Cells, Inc. stated, “We are pleased to have these two quality distributors join our global distribution network. We have seen increased demand for the MARS® Platform since our launch in June of this year. We aim to deliver our innovative system to researchers looking to isolate targeted cells with high recovery, high purity, and high throughput (H3).
MARS’ novel modular design uses active-microfluidic acoustics and magnetic separation technologies to isolate targeted cells from whole blood, apheresis, and bone marrow samples. We are expanding our global distribution network to address the unmet need in the marketplace for better, more seamless walk-away cell isolation and purification.”
About Applied Cells Inc: Applied Cells was founded to create revolutionary cell separation and enrichment products, which increase cell separation efficiently by fundamentally changing how physics is employed in the process. We are helping in battles against cancer by providing tools that are not only capable of isolating rarest cancer cells, but also capable of extracting highest quality immune cells to achieve better cell therapy outcome, while for a fraction of current market costs to enable broader access.
Our proprietary methods present a unique advantage in separation, purification and enrichment of target cells, including tumor cells and immune cells, from whole blood and from tissues, with high recovery, high purity and high throughput (H3). Our products are valuable alternatives for cell therapy and clinical labs to achieve SOP through full automation and programmable process flow.
