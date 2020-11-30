“Giving Tuesday” for The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County Just Got a Huge Boost from Two Local Families
The Laura & Issac Perlmutter Foundation and the Nelson and Claudia Peltz Family Foundation have each pledged $100,000 Matching Grants to support the causeWEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Giving Tuesday for the Salvation Army of the Palm Beach County has always been about matching funds and the organization has always reached out for a sponsor to provide those funds.
“This year, we reached out to the Laura & Issac Perlmutter Foundation and the Nelson and Claudia Peltz Family Foundations hoping they might do a dollar-for-dollar match of some portion of our Giving Tuesday donations. They knocked me off my feet when they said they would each match up to $100,000 to encourage others to pledge,” said Frank Marangos, Director of Communication for the Salvation Army of the Palm Beach County. “Both Foundations have been providing weekly deliveries of tons of food to our organization which will continue through 2021. This latest offer of a total of $200,000 is beyond our wildest dreams!”
“While our weekly food donations are helping feed thousands of our fellow Palm Beach citizens, there is still so many areas that need to be addressed because of the pandemic,” said Laurie and Ike Perlmutter and Claudia and Nelson Peltz on behalf of their foundations. “We are delighted that funds will go to such programs as providing some assistance to those affected by Covid-19 with rent and utility payments, ensuring housing and extended service for displaced or homeless Veterans, and helping working parents by offering daily online education assistance for their elementary school children, among other things.”
Since March, The Salvation Army has provided more than 100 million meals, 1.5 million nights of safe shelter, plus emotional and spiritual support to over 800,000 people across the US. “Based on the increase in services that we have already provided in response to the pandemic,” said Area Commander James Hall, “The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County could serve up to 155 percent more people in 2020 with Christmas assistance – assuming the resources are available. Thanks to the match grants provided by the two family foundations,” continued Hall, “we will be in a better financial position to help Rescue Christmas for the most vulnerable among us!”
If you would like to make a financial contribution to the Giving Tuesday Campaign of The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County visit: https://give.salvationarmyflorida.org/give/314428/#!/donation/checkout. For more information, please contact Frank Marangos, Director of Development and Communications at 561.686.3530 and/or visit www.salvationarmypalmbeachcounty.org. Facebook information can be found by searching for @salarmypbco.
About The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County - The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in 1922, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 98 years.
