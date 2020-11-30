Gretchen Keskeys Offers Lighthearted Holiday Fun with New Recording, “The 12 Months of 2020"

"The 12 Months of 2020" - Gretchen Keskeys Gretchen Keskeys

Recorded to the melody of “The 12 Days of Christmas,” Keskeys’ new recording is available for free at her YouTube channel.

Writing and recording this song was like therapy for me. I love to laugh. And I love the idea of us as a country being able to giggle as we send 2020 off into history.” — Gretchen Keskeys