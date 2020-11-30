Gretchen Keskeys Offers Lighthearted Holiday Fun with New Recording, “The 12 Months of 2020"
Recorded to the melody of “The 12 Days of Christmas,” Keskeys’ new recording is available for free at her YouTube channel.
Writing and recording this song was like therapy for me. I love to laugh. And I love the idea of us as a country being able to giggle as we send 2020 off into history.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Christmas season, Gretchen Keskeys is offering a little fun relief from this year with her original recording, "The 12 Months of 2020.” Recorded to the melody of “The 12 Days of Christmas,” Keskeys’ new recording is available for free at her YouTube channel.
— Gretchen Keskeys
Listen to "The 12 Months of 2020” here: https://youtu.be/SRZKhVRuY5I
"Like everyone else this year, I am just in continual 'shaking my head’ mode,” says Keskeys. "You couldn’t write a script with more twists and turns. As the year has worn on, so have our nerves. Sometimes we just have to laugh. And I think that’s where I was when I thought up the idea.”
There wasn’t a shortage of material to write about, as there are so many events that stand out as being synonymous with 2020.
"I know first hand that this year has been very cruel to many,” says Keskeys. "My own dear mother has gone through so much from a broken back from a fall, to surgery, to a cancer diagnosis and radiation treatment. All without our being able to visit her in person for many months. We weren't even allowed to be at the hospital for her surgeries. But I always make a point to call her every day on FaceTime and we often find ourselves laughing at just the ridiculousness of the whole year. It's a release and it helps us stay hopeful. And I believe that is how people stay well. And that is all I wanted to do with this song. Just bring a little bit of lightheartedness to the year as it comes to an end."
Adds Keskeys, "Writing and recording this song was like therapy for me. I love to laugh. And I love the idea of us as a country being able to giggle as we send 2020 off into history."
About Gretchen Keskeys: Inspirational singer-songwriter Gretchen Keskeys released her third studio album, "Words of Truth” (Creative Soul Records), in 2019. Over the last 5 years, Christian music fans have quickly embraced Keskeys as one of the most powerful female voices in the genre. She stormed onto the scene in 2016 with her debut album, "Walking in the Spirit,” and 2017’s follow up, “Pure Hope.” She's appeared on Fox News Channel, and has made frequent appearances on Christian television programs nationwide. Keskeys regularly performs at churches, events and women’s conferences nationwide, where she openly shares her songs alongside an inspirational testimony detailing her complete deliverance from anxiety and depression. And she is also a regular worship leader at the Folsom Women’s Facility at Folsom Prison.
For more information, visit the official website at www.gretchenkeskeys.com and "Like" Gretchen Keskeys Music on Facebook.
Brian Mayes
Nashville Publicity Group
+1 615-771-2040
brian@nashvillepublicity.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter