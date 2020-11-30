Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Pitt County District Court Sessions Canceled for December 1 Due to COVID-19 Testing

Pitt County Chief District Court Judge G. Galen Braddy announced today that all sessions of district court are canceled for December 1 out of an abundance of caution while testing for COVID-19 is conducted. District court cases scheduled to be heard on December 1 will be rescheduled. All sessions of superior court will take place as scheduled. 

The courthouse and clerk of superior court’s office remain open. 

Additional Information

By order of the Chief Justice, only people with business at the courthouse will be allowed to enter. Masks or face coverings are required in all courthouses. Filings are encouraged to be mailed and will be treated as timely if received by mail within five days of the due date. 

Some court matters can be processed online at www.NCcourts.gov/services.

For the latest information on court closings, visit www.NCcourts.gov

