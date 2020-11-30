Celent Report on Employee Conduct and Conflicts of Interest in the Financial Services Industry Published

Commissioned by RegEd, the report identifies processes and technology best practices that leading firms employ to reduce risk in today’s environment.

/EIN News/ -- Raleigh, NC, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, the market-leading provider of enterprise compliance solutions to banks, broker-dealers insurance companies, and other financial services firms, is pleased to announce the publication of a new analyst report, “ Keeping a Grip on Employee Conduct and Conflicts of Interest ,” from research and consulting company Celent.

The report, authored by Neil Katkov, PhD, Head of Risk and Compliance at Celent, provides an overview of the current landscape surrounding employee conduct and conflicts of interest management, as well as the best practices, processes and technology that firms can leverage to optimize compliance and reduce risk.

“Among the greatest challenges faced by financial services firms is the ability to readily identify potential risk among the firm’s employee and registered population, before it causes reputational harm,” stated Neil Katkov, PhD, Head of Risk and Compliance at Celent. "To do so, they need to efficiently and accurately capture the actions and relationships of potentially thousands or even tens of thousands of employees, yet many technology systems do not support the relevant functionality."

RegEd offers a suite of fully integrated conflicts of interest modules, which enable firms to monitor, identify and remedy conflicts of interest and code of conduct issues among the firm’s employee population and third parties. The suite includes robust questionnaires solutions for managing Outside Business Activities; Gifts, Gratuities and Contributions; and Personal Securities Account Management.

"Conflicts of interest continues to be high on the radar of multiple regulators, and we certainly expect that to continue,” commented John M. Schobel, CEO & Founder of RegEd. “RegEd Conflicts of Interest solutions were developed in collaboration with the nation’s leading financial services firms, with sophisticated capabilities that drive efficiency and significantly reduce risk in this area.”

Mr. Schobel continued, “Our motivation for commissioning this report is to provide our clients, and the industry as a whole, with a comprehensive analysis of the key factors at work, and educate on the strategies that firms can apply to overcome the challenges they face.”

About RegEd

RegEd is the market-leading provider of RegTech enterprise solutions with relationships with more than 200 enterprise clients, including 80% of the top 25 financial services firms.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables our clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation’s top financial services firms, RegEd’s proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and amplifying the value proposition delivered to clients. For more information, please visit www.reged.com.

About Celent

For over 20 years, Celent has helped senior executives make confident decisions around their technology strategies to execute at scale.

As the financial services industry rapidly evolves, there is more complexity, with new regulations, startups, technologies, and applications to stay on top of and prioritize. Celent helps you connect this ever-changing puzzle. We offer objective advice and clarity, backed by a database of thousands of solutions and award-winning global best practice use cases. With real-life domain expertise, we also guide you through the maze of emerging tech in the pursuit of value.

Our people, data, insights, and relationships form the foundation for you to use Celent to make confident technology decisions in financial services.

Madelyn Matthews 919-653-5202