Virtual Public Input Meeting available Dec 7 to receive public input and comments on proposed improvements to the Great Bend Interchange Bridge (Exit 15) along I-29

A Virtual Public Input Meeting will be available December 7th, 2020 on the NDDOT website at www.dot.nd.gov, click "Public Meetings" under Quick Links. A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available on December 7th, 2020. This is not a live event.

The purpose of the Virtual Public Input Meeting is to discuss proposed improvements and detours for the Great Bend Interchange (Exit 15) located along I-29, west of Great Bend. The project consists of replacing the existing bridge deck and performing guardrail improvements.

The Virtual Public Input Meeting is being facilitated by the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT).

Written statements or comments about this project must be postmarked or emailed by December 22nd, 2020 to Stephen Wirtz, Bridge Division, 608 E. Blvd. Ave. Bismarck, ND 58505. Email swirtz@nd.gov with “Virtual Public Input Meeting” in the e-mail subject heading.

For any questions, help submitting comments, or to request hard copy materials please contact Stephen Wirtz at (701) 328-2533.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

an accessible accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact the Paula Messmer, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at (701) 328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366- 6888.