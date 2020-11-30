Danish PUCA Pure and Care Luxury Wellness and Skincare Products Coming to the U.S. Market

Cruelty-Free Innovative Skincare Brand Contains Natural Oils, Plant Extracts, and Scientifically Certified Ingredients

/EIN News/ -- PALM BEACH, FL, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American consumers will soon be able to buy PUCA Pure & Care’s luxury wellness and affordable skincare products.

“We are bringing our most popular skincare products to America in the coming months,” said Vivian Dynesen, founder and CEO of the Danish beauty company, PUCA Pure and Care. “The PUCA Pure and Care brand stands apart from other products because it combines nature and science to develop high-quality and affordable skincare products.

“PUCA Pure and Care products keep your skin revitalized,” Ms. Dynesen added. “We bring back your natural glow and shine. Our products provide moisture that will reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.”

PUCA Pure & Care products expected to arrive in the U.S. shortly include:

Collagen Serum, which stimulates the skin’s collagen, promotes skin elasticity, decreases the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and promotes balanced moisture levels in the skin.

Hyaluronic Acid Hydration Serum, which adds moisture to dry, tired and dull skin. The serum promotes balanced moisture levels of the skin, decreases the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and stimulates the skin’s collagen. This serum nourishes the skin with unique moisturizing plant extracts and nutrients.

Vitamin C Serum, which reduces the appearance of dark spots on the skin. The filling effect brightens the appearance of the color and texture of the skin, reduces the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, and stimulates the skin’s collagen.

Pure Gold Serum, which contains 24K gold, helps stimulates the skin’s natural collagen to keep the skin looking plump and firm. The serum maintains the skin’s youthful appearance.

Retinol Day Cream, which is an anti-aging day cream that delivers extra moisture and care. Retinol cream is based on a high content of the two highly active substances, Proline and Adenosine, which help reduce the signs of premature aging, help protect against further age spots, and help reduce the appearance of redness in the skin, and help stimulate and renew the skin.

Retinol Vitamin A Night Cream, which is a potent anti-aging cream. The Retinol cream, which contains Retinol, promotes the production of collagen and elastin.

Ms. Dynesen said PUCA Pure and Care’s core values emphasize beauty, freedom, innovation, and surprises.

“We listen to our customers who told us they wanted new products that were not on the market yet,” she said. “This is how we innovate and how we surprise.”

Ms. Dynesen said PUCA Pure and Care also believes its products must be affordable.

“We can make the best skincare and beauty products on the market, but if people can’t afford them, what does it accomplish,” she said. “Our focus is on luxurious wellness and care products that people can buy.”

For more information, visit www.pureandcare.com .

Robert Grant PUCA PURE & CARE 561-421-3045 pr@nutrapr.com