Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 939 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,580 in the last 365 days.

Albania : First Post-Program Monitoring-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Albania

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. European Dept.

Publication Date:

November 30, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

Albania continues to be severely affected by the aftermath of the November 2019 earthquake and the COVID-19 pandemic. The authorities responded promptly to the shocks, and macroeconomic and financial stability have so far been maintained. The economy is expected to contract sharply in 2020, followed by a gradual recovery in 2021-22. The outlook is subject to major uncertainty and rising downside risks as a second wave is gripping many countries in Europe. Albania’s capacity to repay the Fund is adequate, but risks have risen in light of the shocks. Aside from a more severe pandemic, key risks stem from elevated public deficits and debt, weaknesses in public finances, and a relatively high level of non-performing loans (NPLs) and euroization.

Series:

Country Report No. 2020/309

Frequency:

regular

English

Publication Date:

November 30, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513562582/1934-7685

Stock No:

1ALBEA2020002

Format:

Paper

Pages:

64

You just read:

Albania : First Post-Program Monitoring-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Albania

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.