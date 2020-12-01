Introducing ExpertLoad: the All-In-One Freight Platform Offering a Seamless Process for Shippers & Transport Companies

Expertload.com offers a new advanced, intelligent freight platform for both shippers and carriers that helps reduce carbon emissions.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, December 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ExpertLoad is pleased to announce the launch of its new platform that allows shippers and transport companies to work together, saving time, money and the environment. Suitable for businesses of all sizes, the company provides an easy, one-stop solution for shipping goods of all types, from fruits and vegetables to furniture and electronics. On a mission to help save the environment, ExpertLoad is also reducing carbon emissions by filling up spaces on half-empty trucks, thus eliminating the need for the excessive number of vehicles currently on our roads.On the ExpertLoad platform, shippers list the cargo they need carried, and transport companies bid to carry it. The shipper then chooses their preferred carrier. The platform uses artificial intelligence and algorithm-based search functions to help transporters find the listings that are most appropriate for both parties in order to eliminate dead-end bids.ExpertLoad founder Sunny Basram explains that the entire process is streamlined and incredibly easy to use:“From booking to delivery, the shipping process is made completely transparent and effortless. If you are looking for a carrier for your freight, we can save you a lot of time and money. No longer will you need to worry about making phone calls and sending emails to find the right carrier. ExpertLoad also allows you to track your cargo online, right up until the time it’s safely delivered.”ExpertLoad offers a number of benefits and advantages:Canadian-based carriers offer a wide range of shipping optionsShippers and transport companies are all verified, professional carriersOnline tracking together with 24-hour support ensures complete transparencyEco-friendly operations are designed to reduce carbon emissions during transportationThe entire process is fully streamlined and automated to save time.Basram adds that their Canadian clients appreciate the opportunity to avoid outsourcing to American companies.“We’ve gained a 5-star reputation for trustworthiness. This is in part due to the fact that only verified shippers and transport companies have access to our platform. Also, we offer a huge number of cargo services, including road and rail. You can ship anything through our platform, as long as it’s legal!”For information about membership plans, visit the website at www.expertload.com About the CompanyCanadian based freight platform ExpertLoad offers a revolutionary new service where shippers and carriers can connect with ease. The bidding service, which caters to both FTL (Full Truck Load) shipments and LTL (Less Than Truck Load) shipments, allows shippers to list the cargo they want to be carried, and transport companies to make bids. Shippers benefit from a completely transparent process while saving both time and money, while transport companies can access potential new customers with ease. One of the company’s main goals is also to reduce carbon emissions and help reduce climate change.