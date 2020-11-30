Surgical Light Market To Grow Valuation $3,838 Million By 2026 Growth Opportunities, Demand & Leading Players
surgical lights market size was valued at $2,717.5 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $3,838 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.5% to 2026.
Surgical lights Market is expected to reach $3,838 Mn by 2026 North America accounted for the majority of the market share in 2018 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global surgical lights market was estimated at $2.71 billion in 2018, and is projected to garner $3.83 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026. "Surgical Lights Market by Type (Halogen and LED Lights) and Application (Cardiac Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026."
Surgical Lights market business research report assesses the current as well as upcoming performance of the market, also brand-new trends in the market. It provides product overview and highlights of product and application segments of the market including price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product. The market statistics within the report is displayed in a statistical format to offer a better understanding upon the market dynamics.
Significant rise in surgical procedures, and surge in technological developments in surgical lights drive the growth of the global surgical lights market. On the other hand, high cost of LED lights restrains the growth to some extent. However, various growth opportunities in emerging economies are expected to create a number of opportunities in the industry.
The cardiac surgery segment to dominate during the estimated period-
Based on application, the cardiac surgery segment accounted for nearly one-fifth of the global surgical lights market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to maintain the lion's share from 2019 to 2026. In addition, the same segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.3% throughout the forecast period. The increased incidence of cardiovascular disorders and surge in surgical procedures for their treatment have fueled the growth of the segment. The market also analyses segments including gynecological surgery, neurosurgery, and ENT surgery.
The halogen segment to lead the trail till 2026-
Based on type, the halogen segment accounted for more than half of the global surgical lights market share in 2018, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2026. This is due to its wide usage in the hospital and ambulatory settings. On the other hand, the LED segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.6% during 2019–2026.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders:
The surgical lights market share and analysis is based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the surgical lights industry.
The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the global surgical lights market.
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
The global surgical lights market trends are studied from 2018 to 2026.
Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.
Surgical lights Market Regional Analysis:
North America (Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia)
LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)
This report covers all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the Surgical lights Market and growth trends of each segment and region. It also includes a basic overview and revenue and strategic analysis under the company profile section.
Surgical lights Market Competitive Analysis:
Steris plc., A-dec Inc., BihlerMED, CV Medical, Skytron, Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co., Getinge AB, Hill-Rom Services, and S.I.M.E.O.N. Medical GmbH & Co. KG are provided in this report.
