The Return Assets Division of Lauth Investigations International commits to contribute 1% of its revenue to charity
INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every day, Lauth’s Return Assets Division puts unknown assets back in the hands of their rightful owners, and often sees the impact that monetary sums can make. As a result, it is a natural progression that the company is also committed to ensuring some of those recovered assets go towards charitable causes.
Mahatma Gandhi once said, “Generosity consists not the sum given, but the manner in which it is bestowed.” In that spirit, Lauth Investigations International has begun an effort to return a percentage of assets we recover back to the community. Lauth Investigations International Return Assets Division’s charitable mission statement is simply that our primary interest in giving, is to support the communities in which we live and work by investing in programs that lift up those who need a hand. Each month the company selects a charitable organization in one of the communities in which it operates and contributes 1% of its revenues for that month.
Lauth Investigations International named Coburn Place: Save Haven for its October’s charity. Coburn Place is a nonprofit that provides shelter to Indianapolis citizens who are victims of abuse. The Coburn Place provides housing and services to people who are survivors of domestic violence and interpersonal abuse. In 2011, they became the first residential domestic violence program in Indiana to implement a model of service delivery based on both the physical and emotional needs of survivors. Their website describes a noble mission of safety and healing, “We empower survivors of interpersonal abuse. We believe in starting with safe housing and letting them lead the way. We offer supportive services and lift survivors—and their children—up so they can soar.”
For the month of November, and in honor of Veteran’ Day, the Return Assets Division of Lauth Investigations International, selected Denver Colorado based Veterans to Farmers, a nonprofit devoted to helping veterans develop sustainable skills for the rest of their lives. This program is designed to assist veterans in assimilating effectively and productively back into the communities in which they fought so valiantly to protect. Not only does it benefit our nation’s heroes, but Veterans to Farmers also benefits the community by supporting the establishment of local farms, increasing commerce, revenues, and food security for the entire area. This benefit extends through economic chains to benefit consumers who are then able to enjoy the fruits of their labor while supporting local business – turning our protectors into providers.
About Lauth Investigations International
In 2012, Thomas and Rain Lauth launched the Return Assets Division of Lauth Investigations after discovering the amount of unrecovered assets held by various entities amounted to over $80 billion. The Return Assets Division of Lauth Investigations International is an Indianapolis-based firm with additional offices in Florida and Colorado. Lauth Investigations assists heirs and owners by directing them to the proper channels to initiate the return of their assets, prepare proper documentation to register and defend the claimant, provide support to claimants to help recover the assets, and provide professional referrals for a legal representative.
