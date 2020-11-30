Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 890 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,539 in the last 365 days.

Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews Five9 (FIVN) CEO – This technology is going to double our addressable market

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), Chief Executive Officer of Five9 Rowan Trollope had a clear message:

  1. The acquisition of San Francisco-based Inference Solutions could roughly double the company’s total addressable market.
  2. The dual drivers of enterprise transitions to cloud and digitization have been turbo-charged by COVID-19.
  3. Some of the changes due to COVID-19 are a permanent feature of the business landscape going forward: “[T]his is a labor shift from in-person to contact center. And I don’t think that’s going to go back.

In a far-ranging interview with the CEO we discussed the future of the business, the impact of COVID-19, the impact of the innovation surrounding Alexa and Google Assistant, and all of technology.

Read: Five9 (FIVN) CEO Rowan: This technology is going to double our addressable market

Media queries

Alicia Newman, Director Client Services

Capital Market Laboratories

support@cmlviz.com


You just read:

Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews Five9 (FIVN) CEO – This technology is going to double our addressable market

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.