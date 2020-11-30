Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
KP Tissue to Present at RBC Capital Markets Forest Products Conference

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (“KPT”) (TSX:KPT), which holds a limited partnership interest in Kruger Products L.P. (“KPLP”), will be presenting at the RBC Capital Markets Forest Products Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

Dino Bianco, CEO of KP Tissue, will take part in an industry panel on the topic of:

“Tissue Issues – The Impact of COVID-19 on Supply Chains

The panel discussion will be held between 11:35 a.m. and 12:05 p.m. Eastern Time. Mr. Bianco and Mark Holbrook, CFO, will also hold investor meetings the same day.

JOIN WEBCAST:

https://wcc.on24.com/webcast/present?e=2856367&k=0384B331CE4A48737B2D8A7DCC036018

Presentation material for the RBC Capital Markets Conference will be available at www.kptissueinc.com.

About KP Tissue Inc.
KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited partnership interest in KPLP, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 14.7% interest in KPLP. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products L.P.
KPLP is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. KPLP serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties® and White Swan®. In the U.S., KPLP manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. KPLP has approximately 2,500 employees and operates eight FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

INFORMATION:
François Paroyan
General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
KP Tissue Inc.
Tel.: 905.812.6936
francois.paroyan@krugerproducts.ca

INVESTORS:
Mike Baldesarra
Director of Investor Relations
KP Tissue Inc.
Tel.: 905.812.6962
IR@KPTissueinc.com

SOURCE KP Tissue Inc


