Investors of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Who Have Suffered Losses Greater Than $50,000 Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") (NYSE: NAK) to determine whether the Company engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



On November 25, 2020, Northern Dynasty stated that “. . . its 100%-owned, US-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership . . . received formal notification from the US Army Corps of Engineers . . . that its application for permits under the Clean Water Act and other federal statutes has been denied. The lead federal regulator found Pebble’s ‘compensatory mitigation plan’ as submitted earlier this month to be ‘non-compliant’, and that the project is ‘not in the public interest’.”

On this news, Northern Dynasty’s stock price fell $0.40 per share, or 50%, to close at $0.40 per share on November 25, 2020.

INVESTORS WHO PURCHASED, OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED, THE SECURITIES OF NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS AND SUFFERED LOSSES GREATER THAN $50,000

