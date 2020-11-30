Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Investors of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Who Have Suffered Losses Greater Than $50,000 Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (“Northern Dynasty” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NAK) to determine whether the Company engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 25, 2020, Northern Dynasty stated that “. . . its 100%-owned, US-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership . . . received formal notification from the US Army Corps of Engineers . . . that its application for permits under the Clean Water Act and other federal statutes has been denied. The lead federal regulator found Pebble’s ‘compensatory mitigation plan’ as submitted earlier this month to be ‘non-compliant’, and that the project is ‘not in the public interest’.”

On this news, Northern Dynasty’s stock price fell $0.40 per share, or 50%, to close at $0.40 per share on November 25, 2020.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct.  Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.   

